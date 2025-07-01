Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 12 suspects linked to a string of car thefts and violent robberies that have gripped Harare and surrounding suburbs in recent weeks, in a major operation targeting organised motor vehicle theft syndicates.The suspects, aged between 24 and 48, were rounded up between June 10 and June 24, 2025, during a coordinated law enforcement blitz. According to police, the individuals are connected to at least nine cases involving stolen vehicles and armed robberies across the capital and satellite towns, including Chitungwiza.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests in a statement issued Tuesday, describing the operation as a significant step in combating a surge in vehicle-related crimes."As a result, 12 suspects who were involved in nine cases of theft of motor vehicles and robbery were arrested from the 10th to the 24th of June 2025," said Commissioner Nyathi.The arrested individuals include: Edwin Kudyarawanza (24), Ackenarton Mvere (32), Solomon Nyashanu (48), Farai Sandura (37), Simbarashe Kariwo (38), Billy Willard Maseve (40), Tinashe Ndaonesa (35), Richard Muchena (44), Wiseman July (43), Macdonald Bopoto (37), Zenzo Churu (39), and Bride Mudyanadzo (34).Among the incidents under investigation is a robbery that occurred on May 30, when Edwin Kudyarawanza allegedly stole an Isuzu Rodeo vehicle and US$40 during a beer-drinking spree at Monkey Shoulder Night Club in Seke, Chitungwiza.In another case, Farai Sandura, Simbarashe Kariwo, Billy Dillard Maseve, and Tinashe Ndaonesa were implicated in the robbery of a motorist who offered them a lift from Harare's Central Business District to Chitungwiza on May 29. The suspects reportedly made off with the victim's Nissan Sylphy."These arrests are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle vehicle theft syndicates and address the alarming rise in carjackings and robberies," said Nyathi.He also issued a stern warning to motorists, urging vigilance and caution when operating vehicles in public spaces."Motorists are urged to properly secure their vehicles whether at home, in the Central Business District, nightclubs, shopping centres or other areas. Above all, drivers should not offer lifts to strangers, as this significantly increases the risk of robbery," Nyathi added.The police operation comes amid mounting public concern over urban crime, particularly the use of vehicles in facilitating armed robberies and getaway attempts. Authorities say more arrests are expected as investigations continue.