Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzvukamanja has officially joined Premier Soccer League side Scottland FC as their first signing of the mid-season transfer window, bolstering the club's attacking options ahead of a crucial league phase.

The 31-year-old forward, who was previously with the now-defunct SuperSport United in South Africa, has signed a six-month contract that will see him at Scottland FC until December. Dzvukamanja has been training with the club since last week and is expected to make his debut on Sunday when Scottland faces CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.

His return marks a homecoming to Zimbabwean football, six years after he left Ngezi Platinum Stars for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premiership. During his time in South Africa, he also featured for Orlando Pirates, where he gained continental experience and matured as a forward.

Dzvukamanja's arrival also reunites him with Scottland FC head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who previously mentored him at Ngezi Platinum Stars. The coach is banking on the experienced striker to remedy Scottland's goal-scoring woes, which have plagued the club in the first half of the season.

Of the three forwards Scottland began the season with, Tymon Machope leads the scoring chart with four goals, while Lynoth Chikuhwa and Sydney Urikhob have managed just one goal apiece.

Club sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Dzvukamanja's acquisition is a calculated move aimed at injecting both experience and firepower into the team's frontline, as Scottland FC looks to climb the PSL standings in the second half of the campaign.

His signing follows confirmation that SuperSport United had officially sold its top-flight status, effectively making Dzvukamanja a free agent.

The move has been met with optimism by Scottland FC fans, who hope the Warriors forward can rediscover his scoring touch and lead the club's resurgence.

Source - NewZimbabwe

