Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) rolled through the streets of Harare in armoured vehicles on Wednesday, sparking speculation and anxiety among residents, although the movement is widely believed to be part of routine military drills.

The ZNA is yet to issue an official statement clarifying the purpose of the armoured convoy seen traversing key roads in the capital. However, in previous instances, the military has confirmed similar operations as scheduled drills aimed at maintaining readiness.

Despite the apparent routine nature of the exercise, the scenes triggered uneasy memories for many Zimbabweans who vividly recall the military-led ouster of long-time leader Robert Mugabe in November 2017. That dramatic intervention began with similar convoys of tanks and armed soldiers moving through Harare, ultimately leading to a de facto coup that ended Mugabe's 37-year rule.

Eyewitnesses said armoured vehicles were seen moving through central and eastern parts of Harare, escorted by uniformed personnel.

"I know they've done this before, but it still brings back memories," said one resident who spoke on condition of anonymity. "You never really forget 2017."

While there has been no indication of political unrest or security threats, the timing of the convoy-amid growing public discontent over economic conditions-has fuelled speculation on social media.

Security analysts say the drills are most likely standard preparedness routines. However, they acknowledge that given Zimbabwe's political history, such displays of force will always carry heavy symbolic weight.

Government and army officials are expected to issue clarification in due course.

Source - online
