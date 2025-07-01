Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Youths defends Tagwirei

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP) has come out strongly in defence of prominent businessman Reginald Kuda Tagwirei, denouncing what it describes as a "desperate smear campaign" launched by former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Tendai Biti.

In a statement released Wednesday, ZYAP president Tonderai Chidawa accused the opposition figures of engaging in "baseless political attacks" aimed at discrediting Tagwirei's reputation and undermining his contributions to Zimbabwe's economic development.

"Tagwirei stands as a towering figure of entrepreneurial grit, inspiring countless rural youths with his practical guidance on building sustainable businesses," said Chidawa, adding that the businessman's mentorship and empowerment efforts have made him a symbol of hope among the youth.

The group alleged that recent criticism of Tagwirei was a coordinated attempt by Kasukuwere and Biti to regain political relevance. Chidawa branded Kasukuwere the "Pope of Corruption" and accused both him and Biti of hypocrisy and political failure during their time in government.

"These attacks are not about accountability, but a desperate bid to tarnish a man whose success exposes their irrelevance," the statement said.

ZYAP praised Tagwirei's alignment with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 agenda, suggesting that his business ventures are directly contributing to the country's developmental priorities.

Chidawa also dismissed speculation that Tagwirei harbours political ambitions, describing him as a private citizen focused solely on economic transformation.

The youth platform warned that such political mudslinging not only distorts public discourse but also distracts from the real issues facing Zimbabweans, such as economic recovery, job creation, and youth empowerment.

"Zimbabwe needs unity and forward momentum, not petty vendettas from those clinging to a fading past," said Chidawa. "Let us focus on rebuilding our country, not tearing down those who are contributing meaningfully to it."

ZYAP called on political leaders to move beyond personal attacks and contribute constructively to national development, echoing the need for collaboration over confrontation.

