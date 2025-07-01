Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and other political parties plan to approach parliament and the Constitutional Review Committee to change South Africa's name to the Republic of Azania, among other things.

The political party is arguing that the current name is a relic of colonialism and does not reflect the true identity of the people in South Africa.

ATM president and parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula said the name "South Africa" was imposed during colonisation and is deeply tied to the oppressive systems created by the British and the Boers. 

"Before 1652, we were not South Africans. The name 'South Africa' came as a result of the British and the Boers coming together to form what was called the Union of South Africa, a structure designed to further the oppression of indigenous people," he said. 

Zungula believes that changing this name is about reclaiming heritage and national pride.

"All formerly colonised nations, like South West Africa, have changed their name. We now know it to be Namibia," he explained.

"The country is the name given to them by colonisers. It is an identity. It is your heritage. You can't expect South Africans to hold on to an identity that was imposed on them."

Therefore, they are putting forward a proposal to change the name of the country from the Republic of South Africa to "the Republic of Azania."

The proposal, however, is already being criticised. Political analyst Kenneth Mokgatlhe dismissed it as unnecessary and irrelevant, saying the name "South Africa" is simply a geographic description and not unique. 

"Other countries like South Sudan, Central African Republic, North Macedonia, East Timor, and North and South Korea also use geographical identifiers. It's nothing out of the ordinary," he said. 

He added that "Azania" is not widely embraced and is mainly used by black radicals in academia and politics who wish to symbolically reject the legacy of apartheid and white supremacy. 

"The name ‘Azania' lacks authentic historical, cultural, political, or linguistic connections to South Africa and its people, reinforcing doubts about its relevance and appropriateness as a national name," Mokgatlhe said.

The name change is part of a broader set of proposed constitutional amendments that the party will submit to the Constitutional Review Committee. 

The committee is expected to debate each proposed clause before public hearings are held. 

According to Zungula, the overall goal is to reclaim national sovereignty and address what the party sees as structural imbalances embedded in the Constitution. 

One key change the ATM is calling for is the replacement of the word "everyone" with "citizens" in sections of the Constitution. 

Zungula argued that the current language has led to legal ambiguities and created a situation where non-citizens can claim rights and access services meant for South Africans.

"There needs to be instances where the Constitution is very clear. When it says ‘everyone', it refers to every person," he said. 

"This is regardless of whether they are legal, illegal, or not even citizens of South Africa. But when it says ‘citizen', it should be clear that it refers to bona fide citizens of our country."

Zungula believes that when the Constitution was first drafted, the ruling ANC sought to reassure the global community that South Africa would not mirror the discriminatory practices of the apartheid regime. 

However, he feels this effort has come at the cost of prioritising South Africans.

"In doing so, they created a Constitution that prioritised being open and inclusive at the cost of national interest and sovereignty," he said.

Another proposed amendment focuses on shifting the balance of power between the courts and Parliament. 

Zungula said the courts currently hold too much authority over lawmaking. "We want Parliament, as the voice of the people, to be the final arbiter of laws—not the courts," he said. 

Land reform is also high on the ATM's agenda, with Zungula aiming at Section 25 of the Constitution, which limits land restitution to dispossession after 1913. 

He said this timeframe excludes many South Africans whose land was taken before then. The party is also calling for a ban on land ownership by foreign nationals, arguing that their stronger currencies push up land prices and disadvantage locals. 

"Foreign nationals must only be allowed to lease land. That is the practice in many other countries," Zungula said.

Another major issue the ATM wants to address is the ownership of natural resources. Zungula said South Africa's mineral wealth enriches foreign companies while local communities remain impoverished.

"We are saying the mineral wealth must be owned by South Africans and managed by the state for the benefit of the country."



Source - businesstech

Comments


Must Read

Youths defends Tagwirei

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

8 hrs ago | 756 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

13 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 370 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

15 hrs ago | 404 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

15 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

15 hrs ago | 103 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

15 hrs ago | 467 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

17 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

17 hrs ago | 200 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

17 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

17 hrs ago | 413 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

17 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 119 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

17 hrs ago | 173 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

17 hrs ago | 223 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

18 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

18 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

18 hrs ago | 104 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

18 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

18 hrs ago | 56 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

01 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 1598 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

01 Jul 2025 at 20:39hrs | 1590 Views