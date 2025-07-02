Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has called on the Zimbabwean government to urgently intervene and halt alleged human rights abuses being committed by a Chinese-linked mining company operating in Magunje, Mashonaland West.CNRG accused China-based West International Holdings, in partnership with local firm Labenmon Investments, of widespread violations including forced displacements, environmental degradation, intimidation, and labour exploitation linked to their billion-dollar cement and mining projects in the area.The two companies are jointly investing US$1 billion to build a large-scale cement manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 900,000 tonnes of cement and 1.8 million tonnes of clinker annually. The project, which includes a 100MW captive power plant, is expected to create 5,000 jobs. However, local communities say the cost to their lives, land, and environment is too high."The promise of economic opportunity is being undermined by allegations of land grabs, community exclusion, and rights violations in the host area," CNRG said in a statement following a fact-finding mission.According to CNRG, families in Kapere and surrounding villages were uprooted from their ancestral land without compensation, following fraudulent and poorly conducted consultations. In some cases, villagers were allegedly misled or coerced into giving up land.The organisation also reported the arrest of eight villagers, including a local headman, who are being charged for resisting eviction. They continue to appear before the Karoi Magistrate Court, although the complainants have reportedly failed to show up.In a more chilling revelation, CNRG said its own staff were threatened by armed Zimbabwe National Army personnel while visiting a mining site in Kemapondo village, raising fears of state complicity or protection for the controversial project.Environmental concerns have also come to the fore. The Magunje Dam, a critical water source for the region, is said to be polluted by effluent discharge from the cement plant. Fires allegedly started by the company during land clearing exercises have destroyed farmlands and gardens, further affecting local livelihoods.In addition to land and environmental concerns, the CSO highlighted grave labour rights violations. Workers are reportedly subjected to unsafe working conditions, paid below National Employment Council (NEC) rates, and face political discrimination in hiring. Many, it added, lack formal contracts, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation."We demand that the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development halts illegal operations and ensures accountability. Communities must be protected from threats and be included in all decision-making processes," CNRG said.As pressure mounts, the Centre has urged authorities to uphold constitutional rights and ensure that foreign investments align with national and community interests - not at the expense of human dignity and the environment.