Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has called on the Zimbabwean government to urgently intervene and halt alleged human rights abuses being committed by a Chinese-linked mining company operating in Magunje, Mashonaland West.

CNRG accused China-based West International Holdings, in partnership with local firm Labenmon Investments, of widespread violations including forced displacements, environmental degradation, intimidation, and labour exploitation linked to their billion-dollar cement and mining projects in the area.

The two companies are jointly investing US$1 billion to build a large-scale cement manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 900,000 tonnes of cement and 1.8 million tonnes of clinker annually. The project, which includes a 100MW captive power plant, is expected to create 5,000 jobs. However, local communities say the cost to their lives, land, and environment is too high.

    "The promise of economic opportunity is being undermined by allegations of land grabs, community exclusion, and rights violations in the host area," CNRG said in a statement following a fact-finding mission.

According to CNRG, families in Kapere and surrounding villages were uprooted from their ancestral land without compensation, following fraudulent and poorly conducted consultations. In some cases, villagers were allegedly misled or coerced into giving up land.

The organisation also reported the arrest of eight villagers, including a local headman, who are being charged for resisting eviction. They continue to appear before the Karoi Magistrate Court, although the complainants have reportedly failed to show up.

In a more chilling revelation, CNRG said its own staff were threatened by armed Zimbabwe National Army personnel while visiting a mining site in Kemapondo village, raising fears of state complicity or protection for the controversial project.

Environmental concerns have also come to the fore. The Magunje Dam, a critical water source for the region, is said to be polluted by effluent discharge from the cement plant. Fires allegedly started by the company during land clearing exercises have destroyed farmlands and gardens, further affecting local livelihoods.

In addition to land and environmental concerns, the CSO highlighted grave labour rights violations. Workers are reportedly subjected to unsafe working conditions, paid below National Employment Council (NEC) rates, and face political discrimination in hiring. Many, it added, lack formal contracts, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

    "We demand that the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development halts illegal operations and ensures accountability. Communities must be protected from threats and be included in all decision-making processes," CNRG said.

As pressure mounts, the Centre has urged authorities to uphold constitutional rights and ensure that foreign investments align with national and community interests - not at the expense of human dignity and the environment.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Miner, #Graves, #China

Comments


Must Read

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

27 mins ago | 28 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

56 mins ago | 60 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

16 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

17 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 350 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 990 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

18 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

18 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

18 hrs ago | 466 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

18 hrs ago | 395 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

18 hrs ago | 104 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

21 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

24 hrs ago | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

24 hrs ago | 489 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

24 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

24 hrs ago | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

24 hrs ago | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

24 hrs ago | 94 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

24 hrs ago | 329 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

24 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

24 hrs ago | 124 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 617 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

02 Jul 2025 at 10:17hrs | 1229 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

02 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 217 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

02 Jul 2025 at 10:02hrs | 315 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

02 Jul 2025 at 09:57hrs | 475 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

02 Jul 2025 at 09:50hrs | 2103 Views