Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

News / National

by Staff reporter

The conviction of Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) Executive Director Polisile Ncube Chimhini on fraud charges has reignited calls for sweeping reforms at the country's primary music rights management body, with stakeholders demanding transparency, accountability, and a reset of leadership.Chimhini was recently convicted of fraud after she submitted falsified CR6 company registration documents to the High Court in July 2023. The documents were presented during a court case initiated by musician Phillip Chipfumbu, who was seeking a forensic audit of ZIMURA's financial and administrative affairs. Although she was acquitted of forgery, Chimhini now faces the consequences of her conviction and has announced plans to appeal the ruling.In response to the court ruling, the Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZIMU) issued a statement condemning the leadership crisis at ZIMURA and renewing demands for institutional reform. ZIMU President Edith Katiji said the conviction validates long-standing concerns over the integrity and governance of the organisation, which has been responsible for managing music rights and royalties for over four decades.Katiji noted that the fraud case follows a series of controversial actions by ZIMURA, including the attempted imposition of a US$150 licensing fee for cover bands-a move that was met with widespread outrage across the music industry. The licensing fee was later suspended by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs after a public outcry.According to Katiji, the conviction of Chimhini has only deepened the music community's mistrust in ZIMURA's leadership. She said that while ZIMURA has historically played a critical role in protecting artists' intellectual property rights, the organisation's recent conduct has alienated many of the very musicians it is supposed to serve.ZIMU is calling for a complete overhaul of ZIMURA's governance structure, greater transparency in financial matters, and meaningful consultation with musicians and other industry stakeholders before policy decisions are made. Katiji also emphasised the need for robust accountability measures to prevent further misconduct.She said the music industry in Zimbabwe deserves leadership that is honest, transparent, and committed to the welfare of its artists. ZIMU, she added, stands ready to collaborate with all players-including a reformed ZIMURA-to rebuild an industry framework that genuinely supports and uplifts local creators.As pressure mounts on ZIMURA's leadership, the conviction of its top executive marks a watershed moment for the organisation, with many in the industry hopeful that it will serve as a catalyst for long-overdue reforms.