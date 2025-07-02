Latest News Editor's Choice


'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A growing number of pharmacies in Bulawayo and the Matabeleland North and South provinces are reportedly operating without licenses from the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), raising alarm over public health risks and regulatory breaches.

While the law requires that all pharmacies be registered with MCAZ to ensure their operations meet safety and quality standards, investigations have revealed that several outlets are either unregistered or operating with expired licences. According to MCAZ, only 43 pharmacies are officially registered in Bulawayo, but a recent survey by this publication uncovered a number of operators functioning outside the regulatory framework.

In Barbourfields suburb, a supervisor at one such pharmacy, Ms Sithulisiwe Dube, admitted they were operating despite an expired licence, claiming efforts were underway to renew it. "I am engaging MCAZ as we speak so that we renew our licence," she said.

The situation is even more alarming in rural and peri-urban areas. In towns such as Tsholotsho, Bubi, Nkayi, Inyathi, Esigodini, and Dete, there are no pharmacies officially registered with MCAZ, yet pharmaceutical operations are ongoing. Some are reportedly run by public health officers, including doctors, further complicating efforts to regulate the industry.

In Gwanda, MCAZ lists only four registered pharmacies: Healthcare (Nssa complex), Healthkings (Kings Street), Med-Chem (Corner Soudan/Bigben Road), and Phakama Pharmacy. Hwange has only two registered pharmacies-Priceline and Number One-despite four currently operating, with a fifth reportedly preparing to open.

Other towns show similar inconsistencies. In Lupane, Carelink Pharmacy is the only pharmacy recognised by MCAZ, while Plumtree has three licensed pharmacies: Meds24, Plumtree, and Urban Breeze. Victoria Falls City is somewhat better regulated, with six legally registered outlets, including Booties Victoria Falls, Medical Centre Chemist, Med Mint, Parksmed, Vine, and Your Pharmacy.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Zimbabwe's former president, Mr Sikhumbuzo Mpofu, called for the urgent prosecution of those behind the illegal operations. He stressed the dangers of unregulated access to medicine, describing it as a threat to national health.

"Medicine becomes poison once it is in the wrong hands, and operating a pharmacy outside the regulatory requirements must never be allowed," Mpofu said. "These unregistered pharmacies are also fuelling drug and substance abuse, which our country is fighting. Law authorities must descend on these people heavily; they are committing treason because they want to wipe out our people."

MCAZ regulations require pharmacy owners to pay a licensing fee depending on location: US$1,000 for operations outside the Central Business District (CBD), US$1,900 for CBD-based premises, and US$600 in rural districts. Despite these clear guidelines, the proliferation of rogue operators continues.

In 2024, MCAZ, working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Drugs and Narcotics Division, raided illegal pharmaceutical operations in Caledonia, Harare, uncovering expired drugs, unregistered medicines, and unqualified personnel selling regulated substances. This led to multiple arrests and shop closures.

In April 2025, the Authority cancelled the licences of several pharmacies and individuals across the country for offences such as selling unregistered medicines, operating without supervision, and sourcing drugs from unauthorised suppliers. According to Circular 9 of 2025, signed by MCAZ Director-General Richard Rukwata, the parties involved have been barred from operating until dates ranging between July 2025 and June 2026, depending on the severity of their violations.

Authorities and health experts continue to warn the public against purchasing medication from unregistered outlets and urge vigilance in confirming a pharmacy's legal status. As illegal operations spread in underserved areas, calls for tighter enforcement and greater community awareness are growing louder.

Source - The Chronicle

