Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Preparations for this year's Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference, set to be hosted by Manicaland Province, are now at an advanced stage, with provincial leaders having submitted recommended venues for final approval by the party's national leadership in Harare.

Although the exact dates for the conference, scheduled for late October, are yet to be confirmed, sources within the party say groundwork is already underway to ensure the smooth hosting of the high-profile event, which draws delegates from across the country.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza confirmed the developments, saying preparations are now moving into logistical planning and coordination.

"Our preparations for the annual people's conference are now at an advanced stage," said Mukodza. "We met at a provincial coordination committee meeting recently, where we scrutinised venues and gave them to the national leadership, which will have the final say. As a province, we only recommended, but as you might be aware, October is around the corner, and we have already started working on logistics and other issues."

Although no official venue has been confirmed, Nyanga, the scenic resort town in eastern Zimbabwe, is emerging as the leading contender to host the conference, according to insiders close to the planning process.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF's youth leadership in Manicaland is conducting inter-district meetings aimed at strengthening grassroots mobilisation and discussing key issues affecting young people in the province.

Provincial youth chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya confirmed the ongoing outreach programme, saying youth leaders are meeting young party members in all seven districts of the province. The meetings started in Chipinge on Sunday and continued in Chimanimani on Monday, with the final stop scheduled for Makoni district.

"We are currently hosting our inter-district meetings in our seven districts, where we are meeting our youths," said Sakupwanya. "We are discussing various programmes, including youth empowerment initiatives that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing for us. We are also assessing our structures as youth."

Sakupwanya also revealed that more than 3,600 youths in Chipinge have already received residential stands, a development he said demonstrates the government's commitment to youth empowerment through land allocation and access to economic opportunities.

The Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference is a key event on the ruling party's calendar, bringing together top leadership, government officials, and party delegates to review policy implementation, discuss developmental priorities, and set the tone for future political and economic strategies. With Manicaland Province preparing to host, attention now turns to the final selection of the venue and continued mobilisation efforts across the region.

Source - Newsday

