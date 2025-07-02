Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has called on local authorities across Zimbabwe to strictly adhere to public procurement regulations to uphold accountability and prevent legal disputes that continue to plague municipalities nationwide.The call was made by Tafadzwa Muguti, Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President, during the opening of the Public Procurement and Governance Conference for Local Authorities held in Bulawayo on Monday.The two-day conference, themed "Collaborative Governance: Building Partnerships for Effective Public Procurement and Local Economic Development," brought together key players in local government and procurement to chart a more transparent and development-focused approach to public spending.Muguti expressed concern over a rising number of court cases stemming from procurement irregularities by local authorities, saying such cases not only lead to legal consequences but also compromise service delivery and public trust."Compliance with public procurement regulations is essential for local authorities to maintain integrity and accountability in your operations," Muguti said. "Unfortunately, numerous court cases have highlighted significant lapses in this area, leading to legal repercussions for various local authorities in Zimbabwe."He cited failures such as bypassing competitive bidding processes and poor record-keeping as recurring issues that have not only wasted public funds but also tarnished the reputation of local governance structures."These court cases serve as stark reminders of the importance of adhering to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act," Muguti added. "By ensuring compliance, local authorities can mitigate risks associated with corruption and lack of improved service delivery."He further warned that flawed procurement processes often result in contracts that do not deliver the intended benefits, particularly to local suppliers and communities. This, he said, undermines efforts to build resilient local economies."When you overlook the importance of engaging local suppliers, you miss opportunities to stimulate your own economies," he said. "This can lead to a cycle of disillusionment among residents who depend on effective local governance for essential services."Muguti underscored that procurement compliance is not just a legal requirement but a strategic tool for achieving sustainable economic development and improving citizens' livelihoods.Echoing these sentiments, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) CEO Clever Ruswa highlighted the importance of collaborative governance in transforming public procurement into a catalyst for growth."Public procurement is a powerful tool for stimulating local economic growth, promoting micro and small to medium-sized enterprises, and supporting community development," Ruswa said.He added that fair competition, prioritisation of local suppliers, and transparency were critical in maximising the impact of procurement at the community level."This, in turn, can lead to job creation, increased local investment, and improved quality of life for our citizens," he said.The conference comes as authorities intensify efforts to professionalise local governance and enhance the use of procurement as a developmental instrument. The event is expected to produce a set of recommendations aimed at strengthening compliance and building effective partnerships to promote integrity in public procurement.