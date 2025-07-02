Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

News / National

Three men accused of defrauding Ecobank of US$73,000 through a company called Jerrypat Electricals (Pvt) Ltd are set to appear in court tomorrow for a bail ruling.The accused, Nigel Gwanzura, Mluleki Dube (48), and Rasheed Mkwala (26), appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Tuesday, represented by lawyers Macmillan Zinyakatira and Tapson Dzvetero.Gwanzura, a former Ecobank employee who recently left to join another local financial institution as a relations manager, allegedly used his position to carry out fraudulent transactions. Dube is one of the directors of Jerrypat Electricals, while Mkwala is currently employed by Ecobank Zimbabwe as a customs officer.Court proceedings revealed that between January 31 and April 30, 2025, Gwanzura, while still employed at Ecobank, took advantage of his role as a personal banker to transfer US$59,000 on three separate occasions into Dube's Ecobank account.It is alleged that Dube subsequently withdrew the funds, which the three men then shared and converted for personal use.Prior to Gwanzura's resignation on April 30, he allegedly collaborated with Dube to create company credentials for an online banking platform under Jerrypat Electricals. Through this platform, a total of US$73,000 was fraudulently transferred.Ecobank reportedly suffered a loss of US$73,000, though US$27,641.15 has since been recovered from Jerrypat Electricals' account.The court is expected to rule on their bail application tomorrow as the case proceeds.