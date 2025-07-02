Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Labour Court in Bulawayo has ruled in favour of a senior teacher, Tandiwe Moyo, ordering the government to reverse her transfer and demotion from her position as teacher-in-charge (TIC).Justice Lillian Hove overturned the decision that transferred Moyo from Tategulu Primary School in Cowdray Park to Mkhithika Thebe Primary School. Moyo was originally employed at Mahlathini Primary School and had been promoted to the TIC position at Tategulu Primary School after successfully applying for the role in August 2011.However, a deteriorating relationship with the school head led to accusations of incompetence against Moyo. These allegations were reported to the District Schools Inspector (DSI) and Bulawayo Provincial Education Director (PED), Bernard Mazambani, who endorsed her demotion and transfer. Moyo received formal notification of the decision in a letter dated January 18, 2024.Disputing the demotion and transfer, Moyo challenged the decision in the Labour Court, naming the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mazambani, the DSI, and the Tategulu Primary School head as respondents.In her testimony, Moyo told the court that the PED's office had acted unilaterally and without proper cause. She accused the school head of providing false information to the DSI and PED to justify her removal."There is absolutely no way a school head's office can override decisions or appointments made by a senior office," Moyo stated. "My promotion was conducted above board, based on merit, after a formal interview by the PED's office."She further argued that she was removed from her post orally without any formal misconduct process, which she questioned as unlawful.Justice Hove's ruling ordered that Moyo be reinstated to her former position, rejecting the school head's attempt to demote her through informal means.The case highlights the challenges faced by educators in hierarchical structures and underscores the need for transparent and fair administrative processes in school leadership.