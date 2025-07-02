6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

News / National

by Staff reporter

An armed robbery at a fast-food outlet in Mbizo 4 shopping centre, Kwekwe, left patrons shaken after six unidentified suspects raided the premises and escaped with cash and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident, which occurred on June 28, 2025."Six unidentified suspects, travelling in an unregistered vehicle, approached the outlet armed with an unidentified pistol," Inspector Mahoko said. "They stormed into the premises and ordered everyone present to lie down before holding the security guard at gunpoint."According to Mahoko, while some suspects restrained the security guard and customers, others raided cash registers and stole money from patrons.The gang made off with US$361 in cash and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle belonging to one of the patrons. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned about 300 metres from the crime scene."The total value of the stolen property is estimated at US$10,361, with the recovered vehicle alone valued at US$10,000," said Mahoko.Police investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the brazen robbery.