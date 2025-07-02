Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo mayor David Coltart has called on members of the Rotary Club in Zimbabwe to become a moral compass for the nation, urging them to uphold truth, peace and ethical leadership in the face of national decay and a weakened justice system.

Speaking at the Rotary Club of Bulawayo presidential induction dinner held recently at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Coltart challenged Rotarians to embody the principles of the organisation and defend values that can help rebuild Zimbabwe's social and moral fabric.

"The Four-Way Test was created in 1932. These four principles raise profound questions and they provide our nation with the guide which we are desperately in need of," Coltart said.

He emphasised the importance of truth as the foundation for both city and nation-building, pointing to the deterioration of the justice system as evidence of the country's moral crisis.

"Those of you who are lawyers know how our justice system has been terribly undermined. We do not place value in truth right across our nation," he said. "You play an important role in being a non-partisan organisation and that gives me an opportunity to restate how critically important truth is in building any city or nation."

Coltart encouraged the Rotary community to speak out against dishonest practices in business and governance, while remaining non-partisan and focused on upholding universal ethical standards.

"Where there is no truth, the moral fabric of the country is destroyed and ultimately the country itself is destroyed," he warned. "I urge you to maintain the highest standards regarding truth and where you see untruths in business practices, speak out - not in a partisan way, but in defence of these principles which we know are correct."

Highlighting Rotary's core focus areas - including peacebuilding, healthcare, education, water and sanitation - Coltart praised the club's alignment with the pressing needs of the city and nation.

"I am told that you have certain areas of focus such as promoting peace, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education, community development and environmental protection," he said. "My goodness, we need peace in our nation and in the world."

During the event, five new Rotary Club presidents were inducted: Nonhlanhla Mguni (Bulawayo South), Marlvin Bill (Belmont), Alex Mandovha (Sunrise), Gladys Bugalo (Bulawayo), and Bongiwe Ngwenya (Matopos Rotary Club).

The Rotary Club, a global non-partisan service organisation, brings together professionals and community leaders across generations with a shared mission of creating lasting change in their communities and around the world.

Source - newsday
More on: #Coltart, #Rotary, #Truth

Comments


Must Read

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

36 mins ago | 27 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

46 mins ago | 90 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 352 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 401 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 104 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 489 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1657 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

02 Jul 2025 at 12:05hrs | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

02 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 94 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 331 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 236 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 125 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 619 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

02 Jul 2025 at 10:17hrs | 1238 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

02 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 220 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

02 Jul 2025 at 10:02hrs | 316 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

02 Jul 2025 at 09:57hrs | 476 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

02 Jul 2025 at 09:50hrs | 2111 Views