Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nestle Zimbabwe has ramped up production of its iconic breakfast cereal, CEREVITA, following a US$7 million investment aimed at modernising local manufacturing and meeting surging demand both at home and across the region.

The multinational food and beverage giant says the investment, which included the installation of a state-of-the-art roller drier machine, has already increased production capacity by 35%, improving product availability in Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

"This investment is not just about production infrastructure," said Nicole Roos, Nestle East and Southern Africa regional managing director and chairperson. "It's about long-term nourishment, empowerment and pride in a product that reflects our local taste, our local grain, and our local spirit."

The move is part of Nestle's virtuous circle model, a business philosophy that champions local sourcing, inclusive community engagement, and environmentally sustainable practices.

In Zimbabwe, Nestle currently works with over 350 local suppliers and 18 farmers, directly employs 149 full-time staff and 268 casual workers, and runs a graduate trainee programme that enrolls eight young professionals each year.

CEREVITA, a household staple across Zimbabwean breakfast tables, is produced in five variants—Corn & Wheat, Corn & Banana, Corn, Cocoa & Malt, Flakes with Milk, and Corn & Sorghum—and comes in 500g sachets and 750g boxes.

Each variant is fortified with GRAINSMART™, a proprietary blend of iron, vitamins, and minerals designed to support energy release, ensuring nutritional benefits for both children and adults.

"CEREVITA holds a unique place on Zimbabwean breakfast tables," said Khaled Ramadan, Nestle's East Africa and Greater Zambezi operations managing director. "It's made using whole grains that retain the bran, germ, and endosperm, making it naturally rich in fibre, essential fats, antioxidants, magnesium, and carbohydrates—ideal for nourishing the whole family."

Beyond boosting economic activity, the expansion aligns with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 development goals. Nestle says the modernisation push supports sustainable manufacturing, with a focus on energy-efficient production, water conservation, and waste reduction.

The company's long-term plan is to solidify CEREVITA's position not only as a nutritious food option but also as a proudly Zimbabwean brand that contributes meaningfully to national development.

Source - newzimbabwe

