Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

by Staff reporter
LIVERPOOL star Diogo Jota has died in a car crash alongside his brother just days after he got married.

The 28-year-old Portuguese winger was involved in the accident in Zamora, Spain, alongside his brother Andre Silva, 26, who played for second-tier club Penafiel.

The accident occurred on the A52, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria.

The dad-of-three star was in a Lamborghini with his brother when the vehicle went off the road and caught fire.

Cops said they believe that one of the supercar's tyres burst during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Jota played on the left wing for Liverpool after joining from Wolves in 2020 for a fee of £41million.

Jota's death shocked world as Gary Neville and Piers Morgan lead tributes.

The Portuguese national football team have said they are “devastated” by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in a car crash in Spain.

They added that he “was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents”.

Jota had got married just 10 days ago to his long-term partner Rute Cardoso and the couple have three children.

They had shared pictures of them in front of the altar with their kids before the tragedy.

Source - The Sun
