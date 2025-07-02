Latest News Editor's Choice


South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
South Africa's Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has proposed the deportation of foreign nationals serving prison terms, arguing that the move would drastically cut the R11 million spent daily on incarcerating non-South African inmates.

In a statement that has stirred national debate, Groenewald said that prisoners from other countries should serve their sentences in their home nations, a policy he believes would help reduce overcrowding in South African jails and ease the financial strain on taxpayers.

"South Africa's correctional system is under immense pressure, both financially and operationally," Groenewald said. "It is not sustainable to continue spending over R11 million every day on incarcerating foreign nationals, while our own citizens are struggling to access basic services."

According to statistics from the Department of Correctional Services, foreign nationals make up a significant proportion of the country's inmate population. With prisons already stretched beyond capacity and plagued by resource shortages, the cost of maintaining foreign prisoners has become a hot-button issue.

Groenewald's remarks come as the government faces increasing calls to reform the penal system, improve efficiency, and cut unnecessary expenditure. He insists that deporting sentenced criminals would help redirect funds towards rehabilitation programs and infrastructure upgrades.

However, the proposal has raised legal and diplomatic questions. South Africa is a signatory to several international treaties on prisoner rights, and transferring inmates to other countries may require bilateral agreements and assurances that sentences will be served appropriately.

Critics also warn of logistical challenges. "Deportation is not as simple as putting someone on a plane," said legal analyst Tumisang Moloi. "Many countries either lack the capacity to house returning convicts or may refuse to honour foreign court sentences. This could lead to dangerous criminals being released prematurely."

Groenewald has yet to provide detailed plans for how the deportation process would be managed or how many inmates could be affected, but his comments have already sparked a wider conversation about fiscal responsibility, prison reform, and border control.

Civil society groups are also weighing in, with some calling for a more humane and balanced approach that considers the rights of foreign prisoners, while others argue that South Africa cannot continue to shoulder the cost of incarcerating individuals who have no legal ties to the country.

As the debate intensifies, the Correctional Services Ministry is expected to table a more comprehensive policy proposal in the coming weeks.

