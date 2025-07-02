Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne struggles to attract investment

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
TelOne (Private) Limited is facing significant challenges in securing fresh capital for vital infrastructure expansion projects, as legacy debts inherited from the defunct Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC) continue to weigh heavily on the company's balance sheet and scare off potential investors.

The state-owned telecom firm remains burdened with legacy loans totaling ZWG10.05 billion (approximately US$389 million), resulting in a net liability position of ZWG32.2 billion as of December 31, 2024, according to figures revealed at TelOne's 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Lawrence Nkala cautioned stakeholders that without urgent restructuring of the balance sheet, the company's ability to attract investment and deliver on its network modernization and digitalization ambitions will remain severely constrained.

"TelOne inherited loans worth ZWG10.05 billion from PTC. This legacy debt continues to encumber our balance sheet and has left us operating in a net liability position of ZWG32.2 billion as at December 31, 2024," Nkala said. "This financial position has hindered our efforts to attract fresh capital for essential network modernization projects."

In an effort to resolve this, TelOne-through its shareholder Mutapa Investment Fund-is pursuing a debt warehousing arrangement intended to free up its balance sheet and make the company more attractive to investors.

Nkala also highlighted persistent liquidity challenges over the year, which increased counterparty risks and constrained working capital, limiting the company's capacity to fund capital expenditures.

Compounding TelOne's financial woes is the growing debt owed to it by the Government of Zimbabwe, one of its largest clients. Government arrears to TelOne surged to ZWG325.3 billion by the end of 2024, up from ZWG128.8 billion (restated) at the end of 2023.

"As at the AGM date, the Government owed TelOne ZWG517.2 billion (equivalent to US$19.2 million)," Nkala disclosed. "We continue to engage government to settle its debts through various agreed payment options."

Government representatives attending the AGM acknowledged the delays and committed to clearing a substantial portion of the outstanding amount by June 30, 2026.

Despite these challenges, TelOne posted inflation-adjusted revenue of ZWG2 billion for 2024, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. Growth was driven by organic expansion across wholesale, enterprise, data center and cloud solutions, and home broadband services.

The wholesale segment achieved sales of 81.8Gb, a 102% increase, while enterprise grew 26% to 25.87Gb. Data center and cloud solutions demand rose 23%, and home broadband subscribers increased 5% to 147,876, with an average revenue per user of US$12 monthly.

However, rising inflation and escalating infrastructure repair costs-including expenses from widespread network vandalism and depreciation following an interim asset revaluation-weighed down profitability. Operating expenses jumped to ZWG1.4 billion in 2024 from ZWG986 million in 2023.

"The cost increase is largely attributable to network repairs from vandalism and depreciation from revaluation exercises," Nkala explained.

Nevertheless, TelOne recorded Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of ZWG416 million.

Using internally generated funds, TelOne invested in several key projects, including commissioning 29 new LTE base stations, connecting 12,000 homes via Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH), completing a 305sqm Omni Contact Centre with 102 seats, implementing Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS), and upgrading core digital platforms.

Internet bandwidth capacity expanded from 165Gb in 2023 to 195Gb in 2024 to support growth and improve client experience. Network availability remained strong with uptimes of 98.41% on the backbone and 99.99% on the core network.

However, voice minutes declined 13% to 244 million, reflecting shifts to over-the-top (OTT) voice services and the negative impact of rampant network vandalism.

Infrastructure vandalism remains a major concern. Nkala reported 482 incidents in 2024 that affected over 61,600 clients, with restoration costs estimated at US$766,119 and revenue losses at US$589,634.

"Vandalism has severely impacted our ability to deliver quality services," Nkala said. "Over 60% of our infrastructure has been targeted."

Looking forward, TelOne plans to accelerate LTE and FTTH rollouts to meet growing telecommunications demand and improve customer satisfaction.

Management is also focusing on improving collections through enhanced debt recovery to boost liquidity and fund network expansions. However, Nkala emphasized that resolving legacy debts is critical.

"Freeing up the balance sheet is essential to restore investor confidence and unlock capital for modernization," he said.

The success of these initiatives will depend largely on government settling its debts and the effective execution of the debt warehousing strategy. Until then, TelOne's aspirations for growth and digital transformation remain constrained by inherited financial burdens.

Source - Business Times

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

2 mins ago | 0 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

45 mins ago | 43 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

55 mins ago | 123 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 474 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 403 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 104 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 490 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1659 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

02 Jul 2025 at 12:05hrs | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

02 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 94 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 332 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 236 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 125 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 620 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

02 Jul 2025 at 10:17hrs | 1242 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

02 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 222 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

02 Jul 2025 at 10:02hrs | 317 Views