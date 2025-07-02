Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The recent breakdown of ceasefire agreements between Iran and Israel has raised alarms over a potential full-scale conflict in the Middle East, with serious global economic repercussions that could severely impact vulnerable economies like Zimbabwe's.

At the heart of the concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical maritime corridor between Iran and Oman, through which roughly 30% of the world's traded oil and 20% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass. Any closure or disruption of this chokepoint, amid escalating military tensions, could send global oil prices soaring and trigger inflationary pressures worldwide.

For Zimbabwe, which relies heavily on imported fuel, the threat translates into looming fuel price hikes, higher production costs, and potential economic slowdown.

Engineer Eddington Mazambani, Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), warned: "Any disruptions in supply channels will obviously affect supply and push prices upwards. We are monitoring the situation closely and advising authorities to ensure supply security and minimize price impact."

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara highlighted Zimbabwe's vulnerability to global energy shocks. "The Strait of Hormuz is a key artery for global oil. A blockade would create a massive shock, pushing energy prices up, slowing supply chains, and hurting economic growth worldwide. For Zimbabwe, this means soaring import costs, inflated prices, and weakened demand," he said.

Chitambara cautioned that a prolonged conflict could trigger a global recession, with fragile economies like Zimbabwe bearing the brunt. "Global GDP could shrink by 1-2%, with devastating effects here," he added.

Victor Bhoroma, also an economist, noted that Zimbabwe, lacking domestic oil or gas production, is highly exposed to external price volatility. "Over US$2 billion worth of oil and LNG daily pass through the Strait. Disruptions will ripple through global markets and directly impact Zimbabwe's fuel imports, pushing up costs across all sectors," he explained.

Bhoroma underscored that rising fuel prices would escalate production costs and imported inflation, undermining Zimbabwe's competitiveness and economic stability.

Vice President of the Zimbabwe Economics Society, Misheck Ugaro, expressed cautious optimism that diplomatic efforts might contain the crisis but acknowledged the risks. "Closing the Strait would cause severe inflationary pressures globally. The mere threat has already unsettled markets. Intense diplomacy is needed to prevent a full blockade," he said.

Economist Vince Musewe warned: "Zimbabwe cannot escape inflation driven by oil price shocks given our import dependence. Prices will filter directly into the economy." However, he noted a silver lining: "Gold prices typically rise during conflicts, which could provide some economic relief, though likely insufficient to offset inflationary pressures."

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Zimbabwe's economic prospects face increased uncertainty. The country's heavy reliance on imported fuel and ongoing recovery challenges mean rising global energy costs could stall growth and worsen inflation.

For now, authorities and experts continue to watch global developments closely, hoping for a diplomatic resolution to safeguard Zimbabwe's fragile economy from further shocks.

Source - Business Times
More on: #Israel, #Iran, #Economy

Comments


Must Read

EU Warns Zimbabwe

11 secs ago | 0 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

4 mins ago | 0 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

47 mins ago | 48 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

56 mins ago | 125 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 474 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 403 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 104 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 491 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1659 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

02 Jul 2025 at 12:05hrs | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

02 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 94 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 332 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 236 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 125 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

02 Jul 2025 at 12:02hrs | 620 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

02 Jul 2025 at 10:17hrs | 1242 Views