Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

by Staff reporter

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late former president Robert Mugabe, faces growing legal troubles following an alleged assault on a truck driver using a taser stun gun at Iron Mask Farm in Mazowe.The victim, Moreblessing Chinoripi, 52, of Mazowe New Street, who is unemployed and has no known ties to Chatunga, reportedly became the latest target of Mugabe's violent behaviour.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on September 3, 2024, Chinoripi was called by a security guard at Iron Mask Mine to assist with transporting gold ore. Upon arrival around 7 PM, Chinoripi greeted Chatunga but was allegedly reprimanded for not showing proper respect. The verbal exchange escalated when Chatunga purportedly used a taser gun to send a high voltage shock through Chinoripi's body.While Chinoripi did not show visible injuries and was not medically examined, the state maintains the attack was unlawful. The complainant is expected to testify during the trial, scheduled following Chatunga's recent appearance at Concession Magistrates Court, where he faced three counts of violence-related charges, including this case.This incident adds to a series of assault charges against the 28-year-old. He is due back in court later this month to answer further allegations tied to violent episodes in Mazowe. After spending a night in remand, Chatunga was released on $200 bail.In one notable prior case, Chatunga allegedly orchestrated a violent attack on five security guards at Ultimate Mine in Mazowe on June 25, accusing them of sheltering artisanal miners trespassing nearby. However, his arrest came days later on June 30, after he allegedly assaulted Jorum Ngirazi, a groundsman at Annaph Secondary School near Mazowe Inn, reportedly connected to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.Court documents describe how Ngirazi requested a grabber truck from Mugabe and his associates to transport gold ore but was rebuffed and physically attacked. Mugabe allegedly slapped Ngirazi, with his bodyguards also joining in, damaging Ngirazi's phone during the assault. Though Ngirazi showed no visible injuries, he reported a persistent headache afterwards.Chatunga Mugabe faces another pending case from August last year, involving an alleged assault on a police officer at a Beitbridge roadblock. Reports indicate that upon arrival at the checkpoint, Chatunga, driven by a Chinese national, grew impatient over delays, shouted at officers, and armed himself with a knife without using it. He is accused of violently grabbing an officer's collar and ripping off his shirt buttons.Currently, police have seven open cases against Chatunga spanning assault, torture, and firearm-related charges.As the legal proceedings unfold, Chatunga Mugabe's conduct continues to raise concerns over his propensity for violent and unlawful behaviour, intensifying scrutiny on the former president's family legacy.