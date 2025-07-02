Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Trust (JNLRPT) has issued a formal clarification denying that it received the recent US$250,000 donation announced by businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo.

In a statement released this morning, the Trust's chairman, Mr Mehluli Moyo, explained that the contribution was not directed to their organisation but rather to a different entity honouring the late Vice President and national hero, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.

"On behalf of the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust, also known as the Joshua Nkomo Trust, I wish to clarify that we are not the recipients of the donation announced by Mr Chivayo. It is our understanding that the donation was directed to a different organisation," Mr Moyo said.

The statement highlighted that there are two separate non-profit organisations committed to preserving Dr Nkomo's legacy - the Joshua Nkomo Trust and the Joshua Nkomo National Foundation, led by Dr Nkomo's eldest daughter, Ms Thandiwe Nkomo.

Mr Moyo emphasised that the clarification was intended to avoid confusion among partners and supporters and was made in good faith.

"It may have been a genuine oversight, as there are two organisations honouring Dr Nkomo's legacy. We are simply making this distinction so that our stakeholders are well informed. We also maintain cordial relations with the Joshua Nkomo National Foundation," he added.

Last year, Ms Thandiwe Nkomo was a guest speaker at the Joshua Nkomo commemorations organised by the Trust at White City Stadium. Although Vice President Kembo Mohadi was scheduled to be the guest of honour, he was represented by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube, who delivered his speech.

The clarification underscores the importance of distinguishing between the two bodies as both continue their work to preserve and promote the enduring legacy of one of Zimbabwe's foremost liberation leaders.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

4 mins ago | 3 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

6 mins ago | 1 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

9 mins ago | 1 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

52 mins ago | 55 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 474 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 403 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 105 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

21 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 491 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1660 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

02 Jul 2025 at 12:05hrs | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

02 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 94 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 332 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 236 Views