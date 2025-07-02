Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Trust (JNLRPT) has issued a formal clarification denying that it received the recent US$250,000 donation announced by businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo.In a statement released this morning, the Trust's chairman, Mr Mehluli Moyo, explained that the contribution was not directed to their organisation but rather to a different entity honouring the late Vice President and national hero, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo."On behalf of the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust, also known as the Joshua Nkomo Trust, I wish to clarify that we are not the recipients of the donation announced by Mr Chivayo. It is our understanding that the donation was directed to a different organisation," Mr Moyo said.The statement highlighted that there are two separate non-profit organisations committed to preserving Dr Nkomo's legacy - the Joshua Nkomo Trust and the Joshua Nkomo National Foundation, led by Dr Nkomo's eldest daughter, Ms Thandiwe Nkomo.Mr Moyo emphasised that the clarification was intended to avoid confusion among partners and supporters and was made in good faith."It may have been a genuine oversight, as there are two organisations honouring Dr Nkomo's legacy. We are simply making this distinction so that our stakeholders are well informed. We also maintain cordial relations with the Joshua Nkomo National Foundation," he added.Last year, Ms Thandiwe Nkomo was a guest speaker at the Joshua Nkomo commemorations organised by the Trust at White City Stadium. Although Vice President Kembo Mohadi was scheduled to be the guest of honour, he was represented by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube, who delivered his speech.The clarification underscores the importance of distinguishing between the two bodies as both continue their work to preserve and promote the enduring legacy of one of Zimbabwe's foremost liberation leaders.