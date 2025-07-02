Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herbert Nkala to step down

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
OK Zimbabwe Limited (OKZL), the retail giant listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), has announced that its long-serving Board Chairman, Mr Herbert Nkala, will not seek re-election as Director and Chairman at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 17 July.

This move is part of a wider leadership renewal strategy designed to guide the company through a critical turnaround phase amid ongoing organisational transformation.

"As OKZL embarks on a critical turnaround journey, it is imperative that the Company injects fresh perspectives and a new leadership," the company stated in a message to shareholders.

The firm emphasized that successful execution of a sustainable medium- to long-term strategy requires a Board refreshed with new insights to steer the business into its next phase.

"In this spirit, and in recognition of the need to refresh and realign the Board with the Company's future strategic direction, the Board Chairman will not seek re-election as Director and Chairman of the Board at the forthcoming Company Annual General Meeting," the statement added.

OKZL expressed confidence that the reconstituted leadership team will be well-positioned to create long-term value and rebuild trust among stakeholders.

"The Board believes that the new stewardship of the Company is well positioned to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders," the statement said.

Mr Nkala, who joined the OK Board in 2012, has been a pivotal figure in the company's governance, steering it through periods of growth and challenge. He took over as Chairman in 2018, succeeding Mr David Lake.

Renowned for his broad business leadership experience, Mr Nkala has served on and chaired numerous boards across Zimbabwe and the region.

Currently, an interim management team appointed by the Board is focused on stabilising operations and developing a high-level turnaround strategy.

"This transitional leadership has played a critical role in laying the foundation for recovery and repositioning the Company for sustainable growth," OKZL noted.

To support the success of the turnaround plan, the Board and interim management will soon begin the process of appointing a substantive executive leadership team. The incoming executives are expected to bring proven operational excellence, strategic foresight, and deep expertise in the retail sector.

As OKZL moves forward, the leadership changes signal a fresh chapter aimed at revitalising one of Zimbabwe's key retail players.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

5 mins ago | 3 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

8 mins ago | 1 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

11 mins ago | 1 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 476 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 403 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 105 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

21 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 491 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1660 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

02 Jul 2025 at 12:05hrs | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

02 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 94 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

02 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 332 Views