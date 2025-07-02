Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

News / National

by Staff reporter

A school teacher, Memory Mawarire, has been ordered by the Harare Civil Court to pay her ex-husband, police officer Innocent Ndingani, US$60 monthly maintenance starting this month, as well as to share the payment of their two children's school fees.The case arose after Innocent Ndingani filed an application claiming that during their 14-year marriage, Mawarire had not contributed to feeding their children or paying their school fees. The couple, married from 2009 until their separation in 2023, has two children."I was married to Memory Mawarire from 2009 to 2023 and, during our marriage, we gave birth to two children. She is not helping me to feed the children or pay school fees for both children," Ndingani stated in court papers.He further complained that although custody was granted to Mawarire by the court, she had handed the children over to him.In response, Mawarire argued that she regularly returns home every weekend to care for the children and claimed responsibility for purchasing their school uniforms."I have been to courts with this man several times because of his bad character and irresponsibility. He is one of the laziest men under the sun who always wants to be helped by his wife," Mawarire told the court.She added that their separation was largely due to his behaviour and that he had been a threat to her housemaids, causing three to leave abruptly.Mawarire also claimed that she contributed about 80 percent of the building materials for their home.The court ruling mandates her to provide monthly maintenance payments to her ex-husband and jointly cover their children's school fees, marking a significant development in the couple's ongoing dispute.