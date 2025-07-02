Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A school teacher, Memory Mawarire, has been ordered by the Harare Civil Court to pay her ex-husband, police officer Innocent Ndingani, US$60 monthly maintenance starting this month, as well as to share the payment of their two children's school fees.

The case arose after Innocent Ndingani filed an application claiming that during their 14-year marriage, Mawarire had not contributed to feeding their children or paying their school fees. The couple, married from 2009 until their separation in 2023, has two children.

"I was married to Memory Mawarire from 2009 to 2023 and, during our marriage, we gave birth to two children. She is not helping me to feed the children or pay school fees for both children," Ndingani stated in court papers.

He further complained that although custody was granted to Mawarire by the court, she had handed the children over to him.

In response, Mawarire argued that she regularly returns home every weekend to care for the children and claimed responsibility for purchasing their school uniforms.

"I have been to courts with this man several times because of his bad character and irresponsibility. He is one of the laziest men under the sun who always wants to be helped by his wife," Mawarire told the court.

She added that their separation was largely due to his behaviour and that he had been a threat to her housemaids, causing three to leave abruptly.

Mawarire also claimed that she contributed about 80 percent of the building materials for their home.

The court ruling mandates her to provide monthly maintenance payments to her ex-husband and jointly cover their children's school fees, marking a significant development in the couple's ongoing dispute.

Source - H-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Herbert Nkala to step down

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

6 mins ago | 3 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

8 mins ago | 1 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

11 mins ago | 1 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 358 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 477 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 403 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 105 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

21 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 491 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1660 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

02 Jul 2025 at 12:05hrs | 224 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

02 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 94 Views