Govt re-advertises tender for Old Gwanda Road supervision

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, has re-advertised a tender to engage a consultancy firm to supervise the construction of the Old Gwanda Road project. This move aims to accelerate infrastructure development and strengthen regional integration.The Ministry's notice states that the Department of Roads intends to appoint a consultant to oversee the upgrading and construction of the 120-kilometre road project, which is being implemented under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework."To support the Zimbabwean economy and the COMESA/SADC regional economies, the Government of Zimbabwe (GOZ), in partnership with Zwane Enterprises, has sourced funds through a Public Private Partnership for the upgrading, construction, and maintenance of the 120km Old Gwanda Road project," the notice reads.The road upgrade is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity by linking key economic and trade corridors, facilitating commerce and movement within the region.As part of the project, 43 homesteads along the route will be relocated to make way for construction. Affected families will receive new four-roomed houses, kitchen huts, and ablution facilities, underscoring the Government's commitment to inclusive and socially responsible development.Described as a groundbreaking initiative, the Old Gwanda Road project is anticipated to unlock the full economic potential of the corridor. The route traverses an area rich in cultural heritage and historical landmarks, positioning it as a strategic artery not only for trade but also for heritage tourism.In addition to the immediate economic benefits, the project aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which identifies infrastructure development as a key pillar for sustainable economic growth.The construction of the road is expected to enhance connectivity and accessibility, increase trade and commerce, boost tourism and hospitality sectors, create jobs, stimulate local economies, and improve the quality of life for communities along the corridor.The Government's renewed call for consultancy services signals its determination to fast-track the project and realize its vision of fostering economic integration within the Southern African region.