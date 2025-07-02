Zimbabwe crime wave increases 33,7% in Q1

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 310,800 criminal cases were reported across Zimbabwe between January and March 2025, marking a sharp 33.7% increase compared to the 232,593 cases recorded in the last quarter of 2024, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).Zimstat Director General, Mr Tafadzwa Bandama, revealed that the rise in crime encompasses a wide range of offences, including theft, robbery, sexual offences, drug-related crimes, and murder. He warned that such criminal activities inflict profound emotional, psychological, and physical harm on communities."Such vices leave society entangled with emotional, psychological and physical damage," Mr Bandama said. "In addition, acts of crime may result in tensions within families, financial losses, expenditures on private security measures, mental disorders and loss of life."He also highlighted the broader impact on government resources, noting that funds allocated to law enforcement and the criminal justice system divert essential resources away from social service delivery."To this end, the production of crime statistics plays a vital role in shaping policies and planning within the criminal justice system," Mr Bandama added.The increased crime rate-equivalent to 2,048.1 crimes per 100,000 people-signals a concerning escalation from 1,532.3 per 100,000 reported in the preceding quarter.Breaking down the figures further, offences against public order and state security surged to 1,172.1 per 100,000 population, a significant rise from 690 per 100,000 recorded in the previous quarter."These statistics enable policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to identify crime trends and design targeted, evidence-based strategies to address the rise in criminal activities," Mr Bandama said.The surge in crime poses a serious challenge to Zimbabwe's social and economic stability, prompting calls for strengthened interventions to protect communities and support national development efforts.