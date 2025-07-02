Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe crime wave increases 33,7% in Q1

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
More than 310,800 criminal cases were reported across Zimbabwe between January and March 2025, marking a sharp 33.7% increase compared to the 232,593 cases recorded in the last quarter of 2024, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

Zimstat Director General, Mr Tafadzwa Bandama, revealed that the rise in crime encompasses a wide range of offences, including theft, robbery, sexual offences, drug-related crimes, and murder. He warned that such criminal activities inflict profound emotional, psychological, and physical harm on communities.

"Such vices leave society entangled with emotional, psychological and physical damage," Mr Bandama said. "In addition, acts of crime may result in tensions within families, financial losses, expenditures on private security measures, mental disorders and loss of life."

He also highlighted the broader impact on government resources, noting that funds allocated to law enforcement and the criminal justice system divert essential resources away from social service delivery.

"To this end, the production of crime statistics plays a vital role in shaping policies and planning within the criminal justice system," Mr Bandama added.

The increased crime rate-equivalent to 2,048.1 crimes per 100,000 people-signals a concerning escalation from 1,532.3 per 100,000 reported in the preceding quarter.

Breaking down the figures further, offences against public order and state security surged to 1,172.1 per 100,000 population, a significant rise from 690 per 100,000 recorded in the previous quarter.

"These statistics enable policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to identify crime trends and design targeted, evidence-based strategies to address the rise in criminal activities," Mr Bandama said.

The surge in crime poses a serious challenge to Zimbabwe's social and economic stability, prompting calls for strengthened interventions to protect communities and support national development efforts.

Source - Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Govt re-advertises tender for Old Gwanda Road supervision

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Herbert Nkala to step down

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

8 mins ago | 4 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

10 mins ago | 1 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

13 mins ago | 1 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

56 mins ago | 57 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

17 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

18 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

18 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

18 hrs ago | 359 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

18 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

19 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

19 hrs ago | 477 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

19 hrs ago | 404 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

19 hrs ago | 105 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

23 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

02 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 416 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

02 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 491 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 1661 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

02 Jul 2025 at 12:06hrs | 195 Views