Harare City Council demolishes Ngezi Restaurant in Milton Park

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Harare City Council has demolished makeshift structures at Ngezi Restaurant, a popular eatery operating without proper authorisation from a residential property in Milton Park. The action forms part of the council's ongoing efforts to enforce urban planning regulations and combat land invasion in the city.

When visited today, the demolition site bore the signs of the recent operation, with the kitchen, chairs, and tables scattered across the ground. The council's demolition team had already left the scene.

Workers at the restaurant appeared visibly distressed, turning away clients at the gate and directing them to the eatery's other branch located in Eastlea. Some employees sat on the ground in despair, while others hid their faces in their hands.

The alleged owner of the Milton Park branch declined to comment on the demolition, stating, "Yes, Harare City demolished our structures, but we're not going to give any comment. You can leave."

Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama said he had not yet received a full update on the demolition operation. However, sources close to the council confirmed that the demolition is part of a broader crackdown on unauthorised structures across the city, with similar demolitions recently carried out in Waterfalls.

The council's move underscores its commitment to uphold urban planning laws and restore order in areas plagued by illegal developments. Residents and business owners are urged to comply with zoning regulations to avoid further disruptions.

Source - The Herald

