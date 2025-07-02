Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa has issued a passionate appreciation message to Zimbabweans, reaffirming his commitment to the country's democratic struggle and signalling a renewed strategy for political change following his departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In a lengthy statement posted on social media titled "An Appreciation Post," Chamisa thanked supporters who have stood by him since his first presidential run in 2018, acknowledging their sacrifices, hopes, and resilience in the face of state repression and repeated electoral setbacks.

"You have walked this journey with me… through hope and heartbreak, through resistance and resilience," Chamisa wrote. "Twice, in 2018 and again in 2023, you stood up, emphatically voted for change… but you were temporarily denied the chance."

Despite not officially holding public office, Chamisa remains a central figure in Zimbabwe's opposition politics. He described the political terrain as dominated by "a tyranny held together by state abuse, repression, and coercion" but insisted that "the seed of change has been sown… the harvest has been delayed, but it cannot be denied."

He praised Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora for what he called a "remarkable citizens story," highlighting the tireless efforts of supporters who campaigned, fundraised on platforms like Twitter Spaces, and endured political persecution.

"Some of you spent sleepless nights fundraising… others knocked on doors, campaigned house to house… many were beaten, jailed or lost to politically motivated violence," he said. "Your contribution is not unrecorded."

Chamisa, who left the CCC earlier this year citing infiltration and structural compromise, clarified that his departure was not a withdrawal from the political struggle but a strategic reset.

"I left CCC but not the mission," he said. "It was just the vehicle meant to take us to the New Zimbabwe. When that vehicle was compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner, fit-for-purpose vehicle."

He also hinted at a new political formation and plan, saying: "I am not idle. I am consulting. I am building. I am assembling a new strategy and a citizens' team that will carry and pivot this nation unto greatness."

Chamisa's latest remarks come amid speculation over his next political move and renewed calls from some quarters for a united opposition front ahead of future electoral contests. He has not yet officially launched a new party but has consistently used phrases like "The Next Zimbabwe" and "God is in it" as rallying themes.

Addressing both citizens and the international community, Chamisa expressed gratitude for continued solidarity and support, describing it as "an inexhaustible supply of floods of support."

Concluding on a hopeful note, Chamisa declared: "The hope is indestructible. The promise can never be compromised. The people have already won in spirit. Now we must complete the journey. Zimbabwe shall be the land of the free, great and prosperous."

Chamisa's message is expected to re-energise his base and could set the tone for a new phase in Zimbabwe's opposition politics.

