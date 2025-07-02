Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei was dramatically ejected from his first Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting this afternoon by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, in a stunning development that exposes deepening cracks in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession battle.

The incident, which occurred at the ruling party's headquarters in Harare around 1:15pm, was confirmed by multiple senior party insiders and journalists on the ground.

"Kuda (Tagwirei) adzingwa na VP from the CC meeting manje manje. Abudiswa izvozvi ne security," a Central Committee member messaged The NewsHawks at 1:17pm. The Shona message translates to: "Kuda has been expelled from the Central Committee meeting by the Vice-President. He has just been escorted out by security."

Tagwirei, a controversial tycoon and close ally of Mnangagwa, had been controversially co-opted into the Central Committee following a recommendation by the party's Harare Province, which was quietly adopted by the Politburo on Monday. Party sources say the endorsement was accepted "through deafening silence," effectively giving it a nod without open debate.

But just a day later, Chiwenga appears to have moved swiftly to neutralise Tagwirei's perceived political ambitions, signalling heightened tensions within Zanu-PF's leadership over the unresolved succession issue and the unpopular "2030 campaign" to extend Mnangagwa's rule.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Tagwirei, who left the venue with his convoy moments after the altercation, were unsuccessful. Zanu-PF's Director of Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, referred inquiries to party Secretary-General Obert Mpofu, who could not be reached for comment.

Journalists covering the meeting confirmed that Tagwirei's chair inside the meeting room was empty, and his motorcade had vacated the premises shortly after Chiwenga's arrival.

The development comes as succession battles within Zanu-PF intensify. Tagwirei, often dubbed "Queen Bee" in political circles due to his powerful financial influence and vast business empire, has recently emerged as a dark horse in the race to succeed Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga, widely seen as Mnangagwa's most formidable rival, has grown increasingly wary of Tagwirei's political overtures, particularly given the tycoon's deep pockets and strategic positioning within the ruling party's structures and state-linked businesses.

Sources say Chiwenga's move to expel Tagwirei was aimed at sending a strong message that political power within Zanu-PF remains a preserve of the military-political elite, not outsiders - even those with significant economic clout.

The incident has sparked shockwaves within party structures, with insiders warning that it could deepen factionalism and destabilise efforts to maintain party unity ahead of internal restructuring and the next general elections.

Analysts say the fallout reflects a broader crisis in Zanu-PF, where succession has become a dangerous power struggle involving Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Defence Forces commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, and party spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa - each representing powerful interests in Zimbabwe's political matrix.

"This is no longer about loyalty or service; it's about survival and consolidation," one senior official told The NewsHawks.

As of Tuesday evening, the party had yet to issue an official statement clarifying Tagwirei's status in the Central Committee or addressing the dramatic events at the party headquarters.

For now, the power struggle continues to play out in the open - chaotic, personal, and increasingly dangerous.

