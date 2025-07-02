South Africa's David Mabuza dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former South African Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza has died. He was 64.Mabuza passed away at a hospital in Sandton, Johannesburg, earlier today, according to sources close to the family.Details surrounding the cause of his death are yet to be officially released, and the presidency has not yet issued a formal statement. However, confirmation of his passing has already sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with tributes expected to pour in from across the country and the continent.Mabuza served as South Africa's Deputy President from February 2018 to March 2023 under President Cyril Ramaphosa, following his tenure as Premier of Mpumalanga from 2009 to 2018. He was also a long-serving ANC heavyweight and once headed the party's influential Mpumalanga provincial structure.Known for his political agility and controversial role in ANC factional politics, Mabuza was both respected and criticised for his role in shaping South Africa's post-apartheid political direction. He played a pivotal role in Ramaphosa's ascent to power at the ANC's 2017 national conference.While he kept a relatively low profile in recent years, Mabuza remained a significant figure in the country's political history, often referred to by his nickname “The Cat” due to his reputation for surviving political battles.This is a developing story. More details to follow.