Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba will spend her third night behind bars after a power outage at the Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday delayed the delivery of a crucial bail ruling.Magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe told the court that he was unable to type his judgment due to the blackout and postponed the matter to Friday morning. The delay has further prolonged Zaba's detention, despite the State conceding that there were no compelling reasons to oppose bail.Zaba is facing charges of undermining the authority of the President following the publication of a satirical piece in the Muckracker column of the Zimbabwe Independent, a publication under Alpha Media Holdings (AMH). The arrest has drawn widespread concern from media rights groups and civil society, who view it as part of a broader crackdown on press freedom.In court, prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu confirmed that the State did not object to Zaba being granted bail."Having gone through the documents tendered by the defence and verifying them, these were documents of medical history of the accused and there are no compelling reasons warranting the state to challenge bail," said Jambawu.Zaba's lawyer, Chris Mhike, urged the court to release his client, citing her ill health, clean record, and deep ties to the community."She is not a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, she is not the daughter of a police officer, nor the mother of a police officer. She therefore has no capacity to interfere with the ongoing investigation," Mhike submitted.He described Zaba as a respected journalist and national figure, pointing to her role as Secretary General of the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF), a mentor with the Women in News initiative, and a winner of multiple journalism awards."She is a distinguished member of society, a mother of two, and the sole breadwinner. She also cares for a niece and a 70-year-old mother. Her continued detention is unnecessary and harmful," said Mhike.The court also heard that Zaba voluntarily presented herself to Harare Central Police Station in the company of her lawyer upon request."She made every effort to comply with police instructions. Unfortunately, despite submitting comprehensive medical records showing she was on bed rest, police still detained her overnight," Mhike said.He added that citizens who demonstrate respect for legal processes should not be exposed to harsh custodial conditions, especially when ill.Meanwhile, Jambawu revealed that several police officers and AMH staffers are set to testify against Zaba.Zaba is being represented by a legal team that includes Mhike and Nontokozo Dube Tachiona.The case has sparked condemnation from press freedom advocates, who warn that Zaba's arrest sets a dangerous precedent for media practitioners operating in Zimbabwe. Many observers have also raised alarm over the slow pace of the legal process and the impact of infrastructure failures—such as Thursday's power outage—on the delivery of justice.Zaba's bail hearing is now scheduled to continue Friday morning.