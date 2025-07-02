Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe experienced a nationwide power outage on Thursday afternoon after a major system disturbance knocked out power generation at Kariba and Hwange power stations, the country's main electricity sources.

In a public notice issued by ZESA Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, the state-owned power utility said the blackout, which occurred at exactly 14:11 hours on Thursday, 3 July, also disrupted interconnections with regional power suppliers in South Africa (Eskom), Zambia (Zesco), and Mozambique (HCB).

"This has resulted in the loss of generation from Kariba and Hwange Power Stations. Additionally, the interconnections with National Transmission (South Africa) and Zesco (Zambia), as well as supplies from HCB (Mozambique), were simultaneously lost," ZESA said in the statement.

While the cause of the system disturbance was not immediately disclosed, ZESA confirmed that a nationwide blackout ensued, plunging homes, businesses, and key infrastructure into darkness across the country.

Restoration efforts have begun, with ZESA reporting that electricity has already been restored in some areas.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to bring the remaining affected areas back in the shortest possible time. Further updates will be given as the system restoration progresses," the power company said.

ZESA apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage and assured stakeholders that every effort was being made to stabilise the grid.

Zimbabwe's power grid has faced increasing pressure in recent years due to ageing infrastructure, recurrent breakdowns at thermal plants, and declining water levels at Kariba Dam, which powers the country's largest hydroelectric station.

Thursday's incident highlights the country's continued vulnerability to sudden, large-scale power disruptions and underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional power cooperation and invest in energy resilience.

More updates are expected as system recovery continues.

More on: #Zesa, #Power, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

6 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Maminza kicked off Esidakeni farm

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Harare City Council demolishes Ngezi Restaurant in Milton Park

8 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe crime wave increases 33,7% in Q1

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt re-advertises tender for Old Gwanda Road supervision

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Herbert Nkala to step down

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

10 hrs ago | 460 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

12 hrs ago | 708 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

02 Jul 2025 at 19:36hrs | 2918 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

02 Jul 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1154 Views