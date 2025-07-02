Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed eight new judges to the Labour Court, following public interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in a move aimed at strengthening the country's justice delivery system.

The appointments were made in terms of Section 180(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and were formally announced by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in a government notice dated 2 July 2025.

Among the appointees is Bianca Makwande, a former magistrate who served at the Harare Magistrates' Court. Makwande is well known within the legal fraternity for handling several high-profile cases during her tenure as a magistrate and is expected to bring her extensive courtroom experience to her new role on the Labour Court bench.

The full list of newly appointed Labour Court judges includes Ziyaduma Garudzo, Rodin Mzyece, Evidence Gonesi, Clever Garikai Tsikwa, and Motion Jaravani. Two additional appointments are expected to complete the eight-member list, although they were not specified in the initial schedule.

The appointments come at a time when the Labour Court is grappling with a heavy backlog of employment and industrial relations cases. The addition of new judges is expected to improve efficiency in the resolution of labour disputes and enhance the credibility of the court among workers and employers.

Legal observers say the move signals a continued effort by the Mnangagwa administration to bolster judicial capacity, though concerns around judicial independence and political interference remain key issues in the broader justice system.

The new judges are expected to assume their duties immediately.

