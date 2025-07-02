Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Harare has firmly denied reports circulating in local media and on social platforms suggesting that it is planning to introduce a 24-hour parking fee regime in the Central Business District (CBD).In a public notice issued on Thursday, 3 July, the municipality described the claims as "false and malicious," stating categorically that no such proposal has ever been tabled or discussed."The City of Harare has taken note of a false and malicious story by local media claiming that it is planning a 24-hour parking fees policy. This is untrue and has never even been considered," read the statement.City officials stressed that any changes to parking regulations or policies would be communicated openly through official and transparent channels.The rebuttal comes in the wake of speculative reports suggesting that the local authority intended to extend paid parking hours beyond the current timeframe of 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM — a move that had triggered widespread criticism among residents and motorists.In its statement, the Council urged the public to disregard what it called misinformation and instead rely on verified updates from municipal platforms."As of now, parking fees in Harare remain applicable only during standard business hours," the city said, reaffirming that there are no plans to revise this policy.The City of Harare has previously come under scrutiny over its parking management partnerships and enforcement policies, and Thursday's notice appears aimed at calming tensions and clarifying its position amidst renewed public interest in the issue.