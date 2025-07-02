Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo city councillors are pushing for stiffer penalties against littering, arguing that current fines are too lenient to effectively deter illegal dumping and growing urban filth, especially in the central business district.During a full council meeting on Wednesday, Ward 5 Councillor Dumisani Nkomo urged the Health, Housing and Education Committee to urgently review the city's littering fines and enforcement policies, citing widespread disregard for cleanliness laws."I want to propose that the committee explore enforcement and fines," said Cllr Nkomo. "The committee must look at increasing the fines for littering, including for those who throw litter out of moving vehicles - a very prevalent practice in the city."He also proposed that businesses and churches be mandated to place bins on their premises and support a new "Give a Bin" campaign aimed at strengthening community participation in waste management.Currently, Bulawayo's fines for littering range from Level 1 (US$5) to Level 3 (US$30) - amounts councillors believe are insufficient to change behaviour.Echoing the call, Councillor Melissa Mabeza raised concerns about enforcement gaps, especially after working hours. She reported observing trucks offloading sugar cane and discarding waste in the streets around 8:30 PM, creating traffic congestion and hygiene hazards."If the house can allow 24-hour enforcement in town… this will help reduce such night-time violations," she said. "Some of the people committing these offences are not even from Bulawayo. We've received reports that some are relieving themselves in the streets."The city's waste management struggles are compounded by severe operational constraints. According to the latest Health, Housing and Education Committee report, only nine refuse collection trucks are currently functional, while eleven others are out of service."The transport situation remained a challenge, as only eight compactors are within their service lifespan. The rest have outlived their usefulness, resulting in frequent and unpredictable breakdowns," the report stated.This logistical shortfall has undermined waste education campaigns, complaint investigations, and even dog control efforts, as supervisory vehicles are also in short supply.To mitigate the crisis, Bulawayo City Council has contracted private service providers to assist with refuse collection in the western suburbs and the city centre - a temporary measure that officials hope to build upon while exploring long-term solutions.The councillors' push for stronger penalties comes as the city battles to preserve its reputation for cleanliness, amid mounting pressure to improve service delivery and restore civic pride.