Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo city councillors are pushing for stiffer penalties against littering, arguing that current fines are too lenient to effectively deter illegal dumping and growing urban filth, especially in the central business district.

During a full council meeting on Wednesday, Ward 5 Councillor Dumisani Nkomo urged the Health, Housing and Education Committee to urgently review the city's littering fines and enforcement policies, citing widespread disregard for cleanliness laws.

"I want to propose that the committee explore enforcement and fines," said Cllr Nkomo. "The committee must look at increasing the fines for littering, including for those who throw litter out of moving vehicles  -  a very prevalent practice in the city."

He also proposed that businesses and churches be mandated to place bins on their premises and support a new "Give a Bin" campaign aimed at strengthening community participation in waste management.

Currently, Bulawayo's fines for littering range from Level 1 (US$5) to Level 3 (US$30)  -  amounts councillors believe are insufficient to change behaviour.

Echoing the call, Councillor Melissa Mabeza raised concerns about enforcement gaps, especially after working hours. She reported observing trucks offloading sugar cane and discarding waste in the streets around 8:30 PM, creating traffic congestion and hygiene hazards.

"If the house can allow 24-hour enforcement in town… this will help reduce such night-time violations," she said. "Some of the people committing these offences are not even from Bulawayo. We've received reports that some are relieving themselves in the streets."

The city's waste management struggles are compounded by severe operational constraints. According to the latest Health, Housing and Education Committee report, only nine refuse collection trucks are currently functional, while eleven others are out of service.

"The transport situation remained a challenge, as only eight compactors are within their service lifespan. The rest have outlived their usefulness, resulting in frequent and unpredictable breakdowns," the report stated.

This logistical shortfall has undermined waste education campaigns, complaint investigations, and even dog control efforts, as supervisory vehicles are also in short supply.

To mitigate the crisis, Bulawayo City Council has contracted private service providers to assist with refuse collection in the western suburbs and the city centre  -  a temporary measure that officials hope to build upon while exploring long-term solutions.

The councillors' push for stronger penalties comes as the city battles to preserve its reputation for cleanliness, amid mounting pressure to improve service delivery and restore civic pride.

Source - Cite
More on: #Zimra, #Paye, #Tax

Comments


Must Read

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

5 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 779 Views

Maminza kicked off Esidakeni farm

8 hrs ago | 635 Views

Harare City Council demolishes Ngezi Restaurant in Milton Park

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe crime wave increases 33,7% in Q1

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt re-advertises tender for Old Gwanda Road supervision

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Herbert Nkala to step down

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

11 hrs ago | 706 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

12 hrs ago | 467 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

02 Jul 2025 at 19:36hrs | 2916 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

02 Jul 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1154 Views