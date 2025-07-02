Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a major boost to Zimbabwe's fisheries sector, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Thursday handed over a three-tonne refrigerated truck valued at US$98,000 to the Zimbabwe Fish Producers Association (ZFPA). The donation marks a key milestone under the Program for Improving Fisheries Governance and Blue Economy Trade Corridors in the SADC region (PROFISHBLUE Project).

The truck, which was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and received tax exemption from the Zimbabwean government, is expected to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the transportation of fish products across the value chain.

SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Angele Makombo N'tumba, presided over the handover ceremony and hailed the initiative as a vital intervention in support of food and nutrition security in the region.

"The PROFISHBLUE Project has a profound impact on the livelihoods of those involved in the fish value chain," N'tumba said. "We are deeply grateful to the AfDB for funding this vital initiative, which is aimed at supporting your efforts to develop the aquaculture and fisheries sector."

N'tumba highlighted that the SADC Secretariat is working with Zimbabwe on several initiatives linked to fisheries governance and the blue economy, including strategic investment planning and fisheries management for Lake Kariba, as well as promoting fish consumption.

As part of the PROFISHBLUE Project, SADC has also partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and WORLDFISH to provide vessel monitoring equipment for Zambia and Zimbabwe and support small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in aquatic food product development. A regional recipe book with 213 fish-based recipes has been completed to encourage greater consumption of aquatic foods across SADC member states.

SADC is also collaborating with the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to strengthen institutions and support women and youth-led businesses engaged in fish trade and cross-border initiatives.

Similar refrigerated trucks have already been handed over to Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania, and will soon be extended to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, and Mozambique. According to N'tumba, the initiative is directly supporting over 15,000 people, mainly women and youth, across seven countries.

In addition to the vehicle, the ZFPA will benefit from a one-year comprehensive insurance policy funded by the SADC Secretariat.

Speaking at the event, ZFPA Chairman Garikai Munatsirei expressed appreciation for the support.

"As an association, our focus is on the growth of the fisheries sector and this donation by SADC will help to sustain that. We are very grateful," he said.

The donation comes at a time when Zimbabwe is investing in the aquaculture and blue economy sectors as part of its national development priorities under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Source - NewZiana
More on: #SADC, #Truck, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

4 hrs ago | 699 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

6 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Maminza kicked off Esidakeni farm

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Harare City Council demolishes Ngezi Restaurant in Milton Park

8 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe crime wave increases 33,7% in Q1

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt re-advertises tender for Old Gwanda Road supervision

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Herbert Nkala to step down

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

10 hrs ago | 460 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Coltart urges Rotarians to fight moral decay in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

6 armed robbers storm shopping centre

12 hrs ago | 708 Views

Court restores demoted teacher's senior position

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bail ruling set for Ecobank fraud suspects

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

AfDB flags Zimbabwe's annual financing gap

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councils told to comply with public procurement regulations

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for annual people's conference

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

German firm wins Zimbabwe trademark dispute

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Unregistered pharmacies serious health threat'

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Musicians call for reforms at Zimura

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chinese miner in Zimbabwe grave rights abuses storm

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Local millers cry foul over foreign takeover of reserved sector

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

02 Jul 2025 at 19:36hrs | 2918 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

02 Jul 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1154 Views