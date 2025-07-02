Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

News / National

by Staff reporter

A growing chorus of Bulawayo city councillors is calling for an outright ban on aggressive dog breeds, particularly Pit Bulls, as dog attacks rise and concerns mount over the proliferation of stray animals in the city.The issue came under sharp focus during a recent meeting of the city's Health, Housing and Education Committee, triggered by a disturbing incident in Ward 19 where a stray dog bit five people before fleeing into nearby Robert Sinyoka Village. Health officials confirmed that all victims received anti-rabies treatment, and a joint search operation involving the police, veterinary services, and the SPCA was launched.Ward 19 Councillor Lazarus Mphadwe demanded urgent intervention, saying: "Dangerous dogs should be eliminated. Banning vicious dog species should be done immediately."His sentiments were echoed by Councillors Adrian Moyo, Royini Sekete, and Sikhululekile Moyo, who all called for tighter controls, including by-law amendments to ban the breeding and ownership of aggressive breeds like Pit Bulls.Committee chairperson Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo voiced concern over the delay in implementing the city's tie-up order, a regulation that mandates owners to keep dogs restrained. "The number of dog bites is increasing. Suspected rabies cases are being reported. Delaying further puts more lives at risk," she warned.Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube endorsed the proposal, citing a recent case in Mzilikazi where two dogs attacked police horses, prompting the Zimbabwe Republic Police to recommend their euthanasia. "All dangerous dogs must be euthanised. The population of stray dogs is growing, and Council must act decisively," he said.Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou confirmed that discussions at the national level on the ownership of aggressive dog breeds are already underway. She said Council will soon begin city-wide consultations before amending the by-laws to potentially ban not just Pit Bulls but other breeds considered dangerous.During a full council meeting on Wednesday, Councillor Perseverance Nyathi asked for clarity on the city's position regarding the breeding of such dogs. Councillor Adrian Moyo confirmed that the committee had already reached consensus on the issue: "We have unanimously agreed that the pit bull breed should not be allowed in the city. We want to proceed with this through proper consultations."Zimbabwe has seen a spike in deadly dog attacks in recent years. Official data shows nearly 26,000 dog bite cases were recorded between January and November 2024, with at least 13 fatalities since 2014. The most recent fatality occurred in June 2025, when Samuel Machara (39) was killed by Pit Bulls in New Bluffhill, Harare.Earlier tragedies include the deaths of a nine-year-old girl and a 68-year-old security guard in 2023, both mauled by Pit Bulls in the capital.Currently, Bulawayo's littering fines range from US$5 to US$30, but councillors argue that similar leniency in dog control must end. With only nine functioning refuse trucks and mounting service delivery challenges, officials say it is imperative that dog control laws be updated for public safety.Council is expected to begin consultations in the coming weeks before enacting any breed-specific bans.