Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 47-year-old truck driver employed by MakMotors, Milton Muzanenhamo, was remanded in custody on Wednesday over charges of theft of trust property.

Muzanenhamo appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo but was not asked to plead. The case was brought by Insburg Freight Logistics Private Limited, represented by operations manager Jacqueline Murerwa.

According to court documents, on April 15, Insburg Freight contracted MakMotors to transport 30 tonnes of bulk wheat from Beira Grain Terminal in Mozambique to Lusaka, Zambia. On April 20, Muzanenhamo was assigned by MakMotors to load the wheat onto a truck (registration number AFQ3514) towing a trailer (registration AFQ4997) and deliver the consignment to CHC Commodities Pvt Ltd, located at Plot 123600 Mwembeshi Extension, Lumumba Road, Chinika Industrial Area, Lusaka.

However, Muzanenhamo failed to deliver the wheat as instructed. Instead, he allegedly disposed of the entire consignment and kept the proceeds for himself.

Insburg Freight Logistics launched an investigation after noticing the consignment had not been delivered, leading to a police report being filed.

The stolen wheat was valued at US$15,000, and no part of the consignment has been recovered.

The matter will return to court for further proceedings.

Source - The Herald
