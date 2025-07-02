Simba Bhora suspension blow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Bhora's squad depth will be put to the test this Saturday at Wadzanayi Stadium when they take on ZPC Kariba, missing key players Isheanesu Mauchi and William Thole due to suspension.The reigning champions currently sit second on the league table with 36 points, just one point behind leaders MWOS. A win is essential to keep their title hopes alive.Both Mauchi and Thole were handed suspensions after accumulating three yellow cards each. Mauchi, in particular, has been a standout performer for Simba Bhora this season. In their recent match against FC Platinum, he scored a crucial goal that salvaged a point for the team.Elsewhere, struggling Dynamos will be without Abel Gwatidzo for their home fixture against Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.Chicken Inn will also be missing defender Itai Mabhunu when they face Yadah at Luveve, while Yadah will be without Sonny Kevin Mewali for the encounter.Ngezi Platinum's away game against GreenFuel at Green Arena will see the absence of midfielder Talent Chamboko due to suspension.Additionally, Manica Diamonds will miss Lawrence Masibera for their match against FC Platinum after he was also suspended.With several teams set to play without key players, this weekend's fixtures promise to be a decisive chapter in Zimbabwe's football season.