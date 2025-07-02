Scammers breach CVR database

News / National

A sophisticated scam targeting newly licensed drivers has rocked Zimbabwe's Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), with fraudsters allegedly breaching the agency's database and sending fake messages demanding US$50 Ecocash payments for the collection of driver's license discs.Using personal details from recent license applicants, the fraudsters have been impersonating Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officials - particularly a so-called "Mr Moyo" from the Eastlea office - tricking unsuspecting victims into transferring money into private mobile money accounts."I am Mr Moyo, Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Eastlea, Harare. To collect your driver's license disc, please bring your National ID card and US$50. Our office hours are Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm," reads one of the deceptive messages sent to license holders.A Herald investigation traced the scam back to a number believed to belong to the mastermind, who instructs targets to send a US$50 deposit to Ecocash number 0782 955 080 under the name David Muparadzi. The fraudster uses the number 0771 129 569 for communication.Upon arrival at the Eastlea VID office as advised, one Herald journalist posing as a potential victim was asked to pay the deposit for the license disc's collection. However, instead of paying, the team sought clarification from CVR officials, who confirmed the message was part of an ongoing scam."This person is a thief. Even some police officers have fallen victim," said a CVR receptionist. "We don't send messages demanding specific payments or request transfers to personal Ecocash accounts."Alarmingly, the scammer had accurate personal details of several license applicants, raising fears of an internal data leak or a database breach at CVR.Most individuals who obtained their driver's licenses after the introduction of plastic discs in 2023 received their documents free of charge through Zimpost offices, only needing to present national IDs - making the scam's demand for a US$50 payment highly irregular.The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has since issued a public warning:"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development through its Central Vehicle Registry Department (CVR) wishes to alert the public about a fraudster posing as Mr Moyo from VID Eastlea sending fake messages claiming that driving licence discs are ready for collection."The ministry confirmed that the fraudster instructs victims to send US$50 to Ecocash number 0782 955 080 and communicates via number 0771 129 569."Once payment is made, the scammer blocks the victim. All government transactions are done at official offices with receipts issued."The ministry emphasized that license discs should only be collected from Zimpost and CVR offices, and warned the public to verify any suspicious messages directly with relevant authorities and report such attempts to the police.Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the matter is on their radar but said no formal reports had yet been filed."It's possible that some victims are reluctant to come forward, fearing implication due to having attempted to shortcut proper procedures," he said.Authorities are urging all recent license holders to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious messages or payment requests to the police or the CVR.