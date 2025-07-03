Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN Epworth man has been dragged to court after he allegedly sexually abused boys in his neighborhood.Allan Chitsike, 50, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault.Prosecutors claimed that they have five more counts they are preparing to bring to court in the coming week.The first complainant is seven-years old.The court heard that last Saturday, the boy went to Chitsike's house to collect some money, ZiG10, which was payment for a scrap teapot. Chitsike allegedly invited the boy into his room where he took him to his bed.He allegedly stripped the boy of his clothes before sexually abusing him.A friend of the boy's mother saw him leaving Chitsike's house and questioned him.The second complainant is also seven.The court heard that he was playing when Chitsike called him to his room.Chitsike allegedly placed the boy on his bed and forced himself on the boy.After the act, Chitsike promised to give the boy a plate of sadza.Later that day, Chitsike called the boy and gave him a plate of sadza and vegetables.The boy revealed the attack to his father's friend,Tambudzai Masamvi appeared for the State.