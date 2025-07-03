Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

by Staff reporter
The City of Gweru is battling a growing crisis as scrap metal thieves shift their focus to manhole covers made from cast iron, ductile iron, and galvanised steel - a move city authorities say is compromising public safety and critical infrastructure.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko has raised alarm over the escalating theft of manhole covers, describing the trend as the work of "organised syndicates" who view the covers as valuable scrap metal.

"Sewer reticulation in the city has been severely impacted by the rampant vandalism and theft of manhole covers," said Clr Chivhoko. "While these covers may be sold for profit, the cost to the city and its residents is much higher."

He said the missing covers have resulted in multiple operational challenges, including blockages in the sewer system caused by debris and waste entering the uncovered manholes. The resulting overflows pose serious environmental and health hazards, particularly for children and vulnerable residents.

"Open manholes are dangerous. They present physical hazards that can lead to serious injuries from falls, while the sewer system becomes more susceptible to contamination and failure," the mayor said.

Clr Chivhoko noted that the city council is now forced to divert resources to clean up sewage spills, unblock drains, and repair damaged systems — further straining already limited municipal budgets.

He called on residents to play an active role in protecting public infrastructure by reporting suspicious activities and discouraging vandalism in their communities.

In response to these infrastructure challenges, River Valley Properties has embarked on a comprehensive road and drainage rehabilitation initiative in Gweru's Woodlands Phase 1 suburb.

River Valley Properties Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Smelly Dube, said the private developer is working closely with the local community to improve sewer and drainage systems and raise awareness on best practices for infrastructure maintenance.

"We are addressing sewer blockage issues and will work hand-in-hand with the community to prevent the dumping of foreign objects into sewer lines," Dr Dube said.

To ease the burden caused by council water-shedding schedules, Dr Dube also announced that a large water tank will be installed in the area to ensure uninterrupted sewer reticulation.

"We are upgrading the drainage systems with enhanced infrastructure support. We urge residents to refrain from dumping foreign objects into stormwater drains and sewer lines to prevent future blockages," she added.

As manhole thefts rise and infrastructure continues to suffer, Gweru's local authority and private sector partners are urging stronger community cooperation and enforcement measures to protect the city's vital public assets.

