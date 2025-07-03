Mnangagwa admits government failures

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to end the deterioration of Zimbabwe's public healthcare system, admitting his government has fallen short in delivering quality social services.Addressing the ZANU-PF Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare on Thursday, Mnangagwa said he had come face-to-face with the grim realities of the nation's healthcare crisis during surprise visits to public hospitals last month."Social services in all parts of the country must never again be allowed to deteriorate to the levels that I recently witnessed when I toured health facilities here in Harare," said the President.His candid remarks come amid growing public criticism of the government's neglect of public institutions, especially hospitals and clinics, which have long suffered from underfunding, equipment shortages, and staff burnout.While acknowledging the severe state of healthcare, Mnangagwa attempted to strike an optimistic tone, highlighting what he described as improvements in other areas."Meanwhile, there is a qualitative improvement in our education sector, with our young people being sought after worldwide. A clear roadmap for the modernisation of the health sector is now being implemented," he said.The President's statements come at a time when many Zimbabweans are relying on a crumbling health system plagued by long queues, medicine shortages, and a mass exodus of skilled professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.Mnangagwa called on ZANU-PF to take the lead in delivering improved services and economic transformation, reminding delegates of the party's historical mission."As a revolutionary movement, we have, without doubt, achieved transformational milestones over the last 45 years. The aspirations which saw many sons and daughters of this great land wage a protracted liberation struggle are being achieved, sector by sector. Well done, Zimbabwe. Well done, ZANU-PF. We have every reason to be proud," he said.However, he cautioned that pride alone is not enough, urging party members to remain focused on building a legacy for future generations."Our duty is to create an environment that future generations will be proud of. We must enable our communities, the youth, women, SMEs, and others to be ready for the future," Mnangagwa said.Despite the President's promises, critics argue that such acknowledgements have often failed to translate into sustained reforms, and many remain sceptical of whether this latest pledge will yield real change.