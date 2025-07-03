Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

Latest News Editor's Choice


Five years after his tragic death in a fiery car crash, the once-glorious supercar collection of Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure has all but vanished - sold off, scattered, and now reportedly in the hands of new owners.

Though the exact value of Ginimbi's prized fleet is not publicly known, estimates suggest he spent close to US$3.9 million acquiring the luxury cars - not including hefty import duties, freight charges, and other hidden costs. His collection included some of the most sought-after automotive masterpieces in the world: a Rolls Royce, a Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari, and Range Rovers, among others.

"Ginimbi loved cars. Not just ordinary cars, but cars that made a statement," said one associate close to the late mogul. "He had assembled a super fleet that most people could only dream of."

However, since his passing on November 8, 2020, after a high-speed crash in Harare, the car empire that once symbolised his flamboyant lifestyle has crumbled. Sources say virtually all of his luxury vehicles have been sold off, with one local businessman reportedly now owning four of them.

The fate of his Rolls Royce and Lamborghini, which were once impounded by authorities over allegations of undervaluation during importation, remains shrouded in mystery. Despite repeated efforts, authorities have not provided official comment on how the cars changed hands or whether due process was followed in their release and subsequent sale.

"We've been trying to get a response from the relevant offices and family members all week," a reporter involved in the investigation said. "So far, no one is willing to speak on the record."

But sources familiar with the situation have painted a grim picture of what transpired behind the scenes.

"It's a very sad story," said one source. "Mbinga (Ginimbi) had really built something special, but now it's all gone. Some of the cars were sold quietly, in some cases to people with close personal — even romantic — ties to those who inherited the cars."

The exact details remain murky, but there is growing speculation that the cars were sold off for far less than their actual value, with some deals allegedly influenced by personal relationships rather than market valuations.

"Many of them were sold for what you can describe as a song," the source added. "There are a lot of stories flying around, but one thing is clear — the cars are gone. Mbinga could be turning in his grave."

Ginimbi was known for his love of luxury and his larger-than-life persona, frequently flaunting his high-end lifestyle on social media and hosting lavish all-white parties at his mansion in Domboshava. His death at just 36 marked the end of an era — but the quiet dispersal of his automotive legacy is a sobering reminder of how quickly fortunes can fade.

What remains now is not the roar of his supercars, but a silent void where a symbol of wealth and status once stood.

Source - H-Metro

