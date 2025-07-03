Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has raised the alarm over an increasing number of fire outbreaks linked to unsupervised and poorly installed solar power systems in residential areas, amid a surge in their use due to Zimbabwe's crippling electricity shortages.As more households turn to solar energy to cope with persistent load-shedding, city officials say many installations are being carried out by unqualified individuals, posing a significant fire risk - particularly due to the mishandling of lithium-ion batteries.The concerns were highlighted during the latest full council meeting, where Councillor Adrian Moyo, while presenting a report from the Fire and Ambulance Services section, warned of growing fire incidents related to solar equipment."Many residents are installing these solar systems themselves without the necessary expertise of qualified technicians," Moyo said. "There is a lack of oversight to ensure compliance with solar regulations or to verify the credentials of the technicians involved. As a result, the city has been experiencing fires from bursting lithium batteries and improper installations."The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has responded by issuing guidelines for safe solar installations, but councillors stressed that enforcement and local regulatory measures are lacking.Moyo proposed that the city adopt a formal policy to regulate solar system installations, warning that without action, the Fire and Ambulance Department risked being overwhelmed by emergencies linked to faulty setups.Bulawayo mayor David Coltart backed the proposal, citing South Africa's example, where local government approval is mandatory before installing solar or gas systems."The Fire and Ambulance Section has indeed been responding to more cases of exploding lithium batteries. These fires can be devastating," said Coltart. He suggested the introduction of a by-law requiring prior approval for all solar and gas installations, alongside an inspection fee to ensure safety standards are met.Meanwhile, the council also addressed ongoing sewerage problems across several suburbs.Councillors praised Saltaway Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd for effectively unblocking the sewage system in parts of the city, especially in Ward 2. However, they highlighted persistent challenges in areas such as Vundu Flats, BMC, Sizinda, and Tshabalala Extension.Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo raised concern over stalled progress in Pumula South, where residents have continued to face sewage spills due to delays by a contractor working in the area."The contractor has been working for two months without significant progress," she said. "Residents have had these issues from the beginning and need urgent intervention."Councillors also called for community education campaigns to curb the improper disposal of foreign objects into sewer lines. It was reported that sewer blockages were frequently caused by items such as utensils, rags, and plastics — aggravating already weakened infrastructure.In Ward 10, another contractor was commended for finally resolving longstanding sewage issues, with Councillor Roy Sekete noting that most problem areas in the city had now been addressed.He informed the council that the committee would be conducting visits to suburbs still experiencing challenges in order to assess the situation and recommend appropriate solutions.As Bulawayo grapples with rising fire and sewer infrastructure challenges, councillors emphasised the importance of regulation, proactive maintenance, and community involvement to prevent further deterioration.With the adoption of solar energy continuing to rise, the city now faces the pressing task of balancing innovation with safety — and ensuring that modern solutions do not create new public hazards.