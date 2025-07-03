Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector experienced robust growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the national ICT index rising by 17.8% to reach 121.1. This significant increase was driven primarily by sharp rises in mobile data consumption and voice traffic, according to the latest report from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).The ICT index is a key measure that consolidates data from licensed operators, tracking mobile and fixed-line voice traffic, internet usage, and subscription volumes. The upward trend reflects the sector's expanding reach and the growing role digital technologies play in the country's economic and social activities.ICT expert Jacob Mutisi told NewsDay that the surge in mobile internet and voice usage illustrates strong consumer demand and a growing reliance on digital connectivity. He noted that consumer behaviour has shifted notably towards online activities as digital platforms increasingly underpin communication and commerce. Mutisi pointed out that the European holiday season tends to boost mobile activity, especially since about 4.2 million Zimbabweans live in the diaspora and often increase their mobile usage when visiting home.The report indicated that Zimbabweans used a total of 97 billion megabytes of mobile internet data in the fourth quarter, up from 78 billion megabytes in the previous quarter. This surge raised the mobile internet and data traffic index by 24% to 166.3. Mobile voice traffic also saw a notable increase, rising from 2.8 billion minutes to 4 billion minutes, pushing the mobile voice index up by 41.7% to 129.5 during the same period.While mobile internet and voice segments performed strongly, fixed telephony experienced a decline in voice traffic, dropping to 58.5 million minutes from 62.2 million, resulting in a 6% decrease in the fixed telephony index to 86.7. Subscription levels, however, showed some improvement with active internet and data subscriptions climbing to 12.5 million, increasing the relevant index by 1.7% to 108.1. Mobile subscriptions rose to 15.7 million, contributing to a 3.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in the subscription index to 106.4.Despite the ICT sector's gains, traditional postal and courier services continued to face steep declines. The postal and courier services index fell by 21.8% to 117.6 as mail and parcel volumes dropped sharply. Domestic postal letters decreased from 207,484 in the third quarter to 125,921 in the fourth, leading to a 39.3% fall in the postal index to 90.8. Courier volumes also declined from 190,061 to 159,120, causing the courier index to drop by 16.3% to 126.2.Mutisi described the growth in the ICT index as a mixture of sustainable transformation and short-term surges. He emphasized that if investments in technology and user engagement continue at current levels, the growth could be sustained. However, if the rise is mainly due to seasonal spikes, it might not represent a long-term trend.To maintain momentum, especially in rural areas, Mutisi called for prioritizing infrastructure development to expand network coverage and improve service quality in underserved regions. He also urged the creation of a regulatory framework to streamline regulations, attract investment in rural connectivity, and implement digital literacy initiatives to enhance skills across the population. Furthermore, Mutisi advocated for stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate infrastructure development and innovation within the ICT sector.Zimbabwe's growing ICT index signals a pivotal moment in the country's digital transformation. As mobile and internet technologies become more deeply woven into daily life, experts agree that sustained investment and inclusive policies are critical to ensuring that the benefits of digital progress reach all Zimbabweans.