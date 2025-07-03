Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The recent nominations of new members to the Zanu PF Central Committee, including prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, await formal ratification at the ruling party's next Central Committee meeting. This step is in accordance with the party's constitution, which requires ratification of co-opted members by the highest decision-making body between congresses.

The Zanu PF Central Committee meeting held yesterday deferred the ratification agenda to allow other provinces to present their co-opted members. The party intends to carry out the ratification process on a national scale rather than limiting it to only a few provinces.

Speaking in an interview, Zanu PF Director of Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, described the deferral as a procedural matter. "The Central Committee has to ratify those cadres first before they assume membership in the Central Committee," he said.

The recommendation to appoint Tagwirei to the Central Committee came from the Zanu PF Harare Province. Tagwirei is one of Zimbabwe's most influential business figures, with diversified interests spanning energy, mining, transport, construction, and agriculture.

As the founder and chief executive of Sakunda Holdings Group, a leading petroleum company, Tagwirei has grown his business empire significantly over the years, playing a key role in several major sectors of Zimbabwe's economy.

The next Central Committee meeting is expected to finalize the ratification of the newly nominated members, paving the way for their formal integration into the party's leadership structure.

Source - The Herald

Comments


