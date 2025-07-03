Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sydney Gata, the long-serving executive chairman of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has died at the age of 79.Gata passed away late Thursday night at a private hospital in Harare, where he had been admitted earlier in the week complaining of chest pains, a family friend confirmed. ZESA is expected to issue an official statement on Friday.A seasoned mechanical and aeronautical engineer, Gata's career spanned decades in academia, engineering, and public service. He taught at several universities before breaking barriers in Zimbabwe's power sector, becoming the first black general manager of the Electricity Supply Company - the precursor to ZESA - from 1981 to 1985.When the utility was renamed ZESA, Gata took over as chief executive officer from 1986 to 1991. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the development of the Hwange Power Station Project, delivering Stage One (480MW) and Stage Two (440MW). He also spearheaded the establishment of the 330kV High Voltage AC Transmission System and regional interconnectors, key milestones in Zimbabwe's energy infrastructure.After a hiatus from the power utility, Gata was reappointed CEO in 2000 and elevated to executive chairman in 2003, a position he held until 2006. During this period, he oversaw the unbundling of ZESA into several subsidiaries, including the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), ZESA Enterprises, and PowerTel Communications.Gata's departure from ZESA in 2006 came amid corruption allegations. In 2018, he sued the utility for an additional US$10 million on his severance package. However, the matter was never decided in court as he was controversially reappointed executive chairman in November 2019.His return came during turbulent times, including a 2020 suspension of the ZESA board over corruption allegations. Gata, however, survived the purge and continued to lead the parastatal until his death.In recent years, he oversaw one of the country's most significant power projects - the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8 - which added a combined 600MW to Zimbabwe's national grid.Sydney Gata leaves behind a complex legacy as a trailblazer in the country's energy sector, credited with landmark developments but also dogged by controversy throughout his career.