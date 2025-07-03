Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's gold exports soared by 24 percent in the first five months of 2025, reaching US$748 million compared to US$599.2 million during the same period in 2024, according to figures released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The growth underscores the crucial role of the gold sector in powering the country's economy amid rising global bullion prices.

Monthly data from the RBZ highlights consistent performance in 2025: January exports stood at US$123.1 million (up from US$112 million), February recorded US$117 million (up from US$109 million), while March surged to US$155.6 million - almost doubling the US$82.2 million recorded the previous year. April's exports also saw a significant leap to US$183.3 million, up from US$102.6 million. However, May saw a slight dip to US$168.7 million, down from US$193.5 million in May 2024.

The year-on-year increase of US$148.8 million reflects sustained momentum in Zimbabwe's gold sector, the country's top foreign currency earner. In 2024, Zimbabwe exported gold worth US$1.52 billion, a figure likely to be surpassed in 2025 if current trends hold.

Small-scale miners remain the dominant force in the country's gold production. These secondary producers - often informal and operating with limited resources - have consistently outpaced large-scale primary producers in total gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR), the country's exclusive legal gold buyer.

Government initiatives to formalise and support artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), along with improved organisational structures and incentivised official sales channels, have bolstered production. Additionally, sustained global price increases have made gold mining more lucrative, particularly for small-scale operations.

The current upturn in the sector coincides with a global rally in gold prices. In the first half of 2025, gold prices have surged by nearly 25 percent, driven by widespread policy uncertainty and intensifying geopolitical tensions. These dynamics have reinforced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, with central banks and investors ramping up their gold holdings.

The World Bank attributes the bullish trend to strong investor demand and central bank buying. The first quarter of 2025 saw the highest inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since 2022, while global central banks continue to increase their reserves.

Projections suggest that gold prices will rise by approximately 35 percent year-on-year in 2025 and remain significantly above historical averages into 2026. This price environment presents a substantial opportunity for Zimbabwe to capitalise on its gold reserves, particularly in terms of bolstering foreign currency inflows and stabilising the local economy.

Strategic investments in reopening closed mines and enhancing production at existing large-scale operations have further supported the sector's growth. Efforts to improve payment structures for small-scale miners have also contributed to formalised sales, strengthening the country's export capacity.

With global conditions still volatile, analysts warn that any escalation in geopolitical tensions could push gold prices even higher, providing Zimbabwe with an even greater windfall - if the country continues to effectively harness its production potential.

Source - the herald
More on: #Gold, #Zimbabwe, #Exports

Comments


Must Read

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

14 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

14 hrs ago | 247 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

14 hrs ago | 294 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 237 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

14 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

17 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

18 hrs ago | 901 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

18 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Maminza kicked off Esidakeni farm

21 hrs ago | 739 Views

Harare City Council demolishes Ngezi Restaurant in Milton Park

21 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe crime wave increases 33,7% in Q1

21 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt re-advertises tender for Old Gwanda Road supervision

21 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mawarire ordered to pay US$60 maintenance to ex-husband

21 hrs ago | 582 Views

Herbert Nkala to step down

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

Joshua Nkomo Trust clarifies on Chivayo US$250k donation

21 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mugabe's son tasered man for 'not greeting him with respect'

21 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe's RBZ scraps heavy-handed forex controls

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

EU Warns Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 619 Views

Iran-Israel conflict threatening Zimbabwe's economy

21 hrs ago | 259 Views

TelOne struggles to attract investment

21 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe's pension sector faces a mounting crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

South Africa urged to deport foreign convicts

22 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tagwirei dishes out over 300 vehicles to Zanu-PF central committee members

22 hrs ago | 762 Views

Expropriation of Malunga farm unlawful and unconstitutional

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

22 hrs ago | 506 Views

Nestle Zimbabwe ramps up CEREVITA production

24 hrs ago | 272 Views