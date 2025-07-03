Latest News Editor's Choice


Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

Police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into last year's US$4.4 million armed robbery at EcoBank in Bulawayo - the largest cash heist in Zimbabwean history.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest of one suspect, who is expected to appear in court this morning. While Inspector Msebele declined to provide further details, the arrest marks the first major development in the high-profile case that has gripped the nation.

The brazen robbery, executed by a gang of seven armed suspects in just 149 seconds, shocked the banking sector and the public alike. The assailants struck as the cash was being moved from the EcoBank branch to a security company vehicle, making off with over US$4 million in one of the most audacious crimes ever recorded in the country.

The case sparked a nationwide manhunt and heightened scrutiny on security procedures involving large-scale money transfers.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are expected as police close in on the remaining suspects.

More updates are expected following the court appearance of the arrested individual.

