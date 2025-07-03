Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Veteran journalist and editor Faith Zaba was granted ZW$200 bail on Thursday by the Harare Magistrates Court after spending three days in custody over a newspaper column in which she described Zimbabwe as a "mafia state."Zaba, the editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, is facing charges of "undermining the authority of or insulting the President" under section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Prosecutors allege that her recent column, which referred to the country as a mafia state, was intended to denigrate President Emmerson Mnangagwa and incite public disaffection.Magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe ruled that Zaba should be released on bail pending trial as it was a constitutional right unless there are compelling reasons warranting detention.The state did not oppose bail.As part of her bail conditions, Zaba was ordered to surrender her passport to the Clerk of court, continue residing at her given address, not to interfere with witnesses and to report once every Friday at CID Law and Order Harare.